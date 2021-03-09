Anwar showing true colours

I can’t for the life of me wrap my head around the idea why Anwar Ibrahim is willing to work together with Umno MPs for the sole purpose of bringing Perikatan Nasional down.

Whatever happened to Pakatan Harapan’s cherished ideals of moving the country forward based on good governance?

Has Umno all of a sudden turned a new leaf? And if it’s any indication, PKR is willing to work with tainted Umno leaders, whom the former had viciously attacked in the past.

They include Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and his predecessor, Najib Razak, and others in the so-called “court cluster” or those on trial for or convicted of corruption or money laundering.

Is Anwar saying that political expediency trumps principles? Is Putrajaya the be-all, end-all? Are our politicians so intoxicated with power that they have lost the moral compass?

It took a good 10 years since Barisan Nasional lost its traditional two-thirds majority for the coalition to fall for the first time since independence. We need to be patient, Rome is not built on a single day.

But going by the current trajectory, PH has only undermined the trust placed by the voters with its willingness to work with its sworn enemies. It has only revealed the coalition’s true colours. – March 9, 2021.

* Brendan Fernandez reads The Malaysian Insight.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.