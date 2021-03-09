‘SPEEDY GONZALES’ OR NOT, ANWAR SHOWS HIS TRUE COLOURS – GO AHEAD IF PKR WANTS TO TIE UP WITH UMNO JUST SO HE CAN BE PM – BUT DON’T DRAG IN THE CHINESE! HAS UMNO SHOWN ANY REMORSE FOR ITS BAD WAYS? IT TOOK 10 YEARS AFTER UMNO-BN FINALLY LOST ITS TWO-THIRDS MAJORITY BEFORE PAKATAN COULD WIN – AND IT WILL TAKE MANY MORE YEARS BEFORE MALAYS FINALLY REALIZE THEIR SO-CALLED ‘CHAMPION PARTIES’ ARE THE ONES DESTROYING THEM WITH THEIR RACIAL & RELIGIOUS SUPREMACY BAIT
Anwar showing true colours
I can’t for the life of me wrap my head around the idea why Anwar Ibrahim is willing to work together with Umno MPs for the sole purpose of bringing Perikatan Nasional down.
Whatever happened to Pakatan Harapan’s cherished ideals of moving the country forward based on good governance?
Has Umno all of a sudden turned a new leaf? And if it’s any indication, PKR is willing to work with tainted Umno leaders, whom the former had viciously attacked in the past.
Is Anwar saying that political expediency trumps principles? Is Putrajaya the be-all, end-all? Are our politicians so intoxicated with power that they have lost the moral compass?
It took a good 10 years since Barisan Nasional lost its traditional two-thirds majority for the coalition to fall for the first time since independence. We need to be patient, Rome is not built on a single day.
But going by the current trajectory, PH has only undermined the trust placed by the voters with its willingness to work with its sworn enemies. It has only revealed the coalition’s true colours. – March 9, 2021.
* Brendan Fernandez reads The Malaysian Insight.
THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
