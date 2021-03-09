BOMBSHELL – ALL OUT BID NOW TO DIVIDE THE CHINESE – ALREADY ‘TRAITORS & RUNNING DOGS’ FROM INSIDE & OUT ARE WORKING DIRECTLY & INDIRECTLY TO HELP UMNO, BERSATU & ‘ANYTHING-TO-BE-PM’ ANWAR TO DIVIDE THEM FOR THEIR VOTES: LOOK AT CLUELESS KA SIONG BEGGING CHINESE VOTERS NOT TO PUT ALL EGGS IN ONE BASKET – AND THEN IN THE NEXT BREATH, THREATENS ‘MARGINALIZATION’ – DOES MCA REALIZE WHAT THEY’RE SAYING & DOING? – THIS IS WHY DAP MUST STAND FIRM AGAINST WORKING WITH TREACHEROUS PARTIES – AND CO-OPERATE ONLY ON AD-HOC BASIS WHERE AT LEAST THE CHINESE CAN GET SOMETHING FOR SOMETHING – AND NOT BE MADE SUCKERS OF EVER AGAIN WHENEVER THE LIKES OF UMNO, BERSATU, PAS & EVEN ANWAR DECIDE TO GANG UP AGAIN TO RENEGE ON PROMISES & BETRAY THEM

Politics | March 9, 2021 by | 0 Comments

   

   

   

Ahmad Nor - First Malay Member of Parliament for DAP

   

     

   

   

    

Ahmad Ton - 1949 – 2019 – Joined DAP in 1975

    

  

   

     

   

     

    

Wee Ka Siong Booed & Jeered – Missed A Punch (2012)

  

   

    

    

     

    

   

  

   

   

  

      

    

FINANCE TWITTER

.

Copyright © 2021 | Malaysia Chronicle