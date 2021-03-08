‘DERHAKA’ – ABOUT TIME SOMEONE HAULS UP MUHYIDDIN & CABINET! DAP TO LODGE POLICE REPORTS AGAINST PM & HIS MINISTERS FOR REFUSING TO OBEY AGONG’S DECREE TO CONVENE PARLIAMENT

POLICE reports would be lodged against Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and the cabinet for refusing to abide by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s command to convene Parliament, said Lim Guan Eng.

The DAP secretary-general said the failure to do so is not only an act of treachery against democracy but also “lese majeste” against the king.

He also chided Law Minister Takiyuddin Hassan, who said Parliament can’t convene because MPs are senior citizens who are in the high-risk groups.

“Since the king has already expressed that even when the emergency is in force, Parliament can convene at a date he deems appropriate, based on advice from the prime minister.

“There is no reason for the prime minister not to give an early date. Takiyuddin should stop being deceptive and evasive by defying the will of both the king and the rakyat,” he said in a statement.

Last week, Takiyuddin said that a bulk of the MPs belong to the high-risk group and they don’t want them to be exposed as they will be in a confined area.

“When Parliament is in session, each MP will have three aides. So that is 220 multiplied by three. In addition to that, there are government officials.”

He said Muhyiddin has assured that Parliament can convene after the emergency ends on August 1.

“That is our justification. There is no other reason.”

Lim said Takiyuddin’s ridiculous reason for postponing the sittings was that Parliament was not suspended, but to enable the government to combat the Covid-19 pandemic more effectively to pass emergency ordinances.

“Parliament is not allowed to function and MPs are unable to exercise their duties to represent their voters and pass laws as stipulated under the federal constitution.

“Furthermore, opposition MPs have supported and never opposed laws to battle Covid-19. It is not the emergency proclamation that is effective in battling the virus but movement-control order.”

He added that Takiyuddin was dishonest to claim that the provisions relating to the summoning, proroguing and dissolution of Parliament in the federal constitution shall have no effect when an emergency is in force under Article 14(1) of the Emergency (Essential Powers) Ordinance 2021.

“Takiyuddin has deliberately chosen to mislead by leaving out the crucial words in the Emergency Ordinance – on a date as the king thinks appropriate.”

Lim said Takiyuddin should instead support the demand for convening Parliament immediately by a majority of the MPs from both the opposition and the current government.

“For Takiyuddin to further claim the government did not want to expose MPs to unnecessary risks as many of them fall in the high-risk groups, with 77 MPs aged between 61 to 69, 19 between 70 and 79 and four aged 80 and above, is an insult to our intelligence. What is the use of vaccination then?”

He said that laws passed under emergency can also be done more effectively by Parliament.

“The increase in penalties for MCO violations from RM1,000 to RM10,000 in compound fines for individuals and RM50,000 for companies is unnecessarily harsh and unfair.

“This is because only a minister and not the ordinary rakyat can afford such punitive fines.

“If a person is charged in court, he or she faces a penalty of RM100,000 and seven years’ jail.

“This is unfair when there is double standards, where ministers are not charged in court but only the ordinary rakyat, as shown in the infamous case of Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali.”

Lim added that not a single MP has contracted the virus in Parliament but were infected outside the House.

“All those places where infections occur, including schools and business establishments, are now open.

“Only Parliament is closed. There is no rationale for suspending Parliament except to ensure the survival of the current government and the prime minister, who is not confident that he still retains his parliamentary majority.”

On February 24, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al Mustafa Billah Shah said Parliament may convene during a state of emergency.

Comptroller of the Royal Household Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said the king made the decision after meeting with Dewan Negara Speaker Rais Yatim and Dewan Rakyat Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun.

“His Majesty has stated his view that parliament can convene during the emergency on a date that His Majesty deems suitable, on the advice of the prime minister.”

