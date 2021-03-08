‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR AT IT AGAIN – DAP RULES OUT WORKING WITH UMNO IN GE15 JUST HOURS AFTER ANWAR SAYS PAKATAN ‘CAN BE TOGETHER’ WITH UMNO – IT’S TIME FOR SELF-AGGRANDIZING ANWAR TO MAKE IT CLEAR IT’S ONLY HIS PKR THAT WANTS TO WORK WITH UMNO SO HE CAN ‘TRY TO BE PM’ – BUT NOT DAP – WHILE AMANAH SHOULD SPEAK FOR ITSELF

Pakatan Harapan has started its seat negotiation process between member parties to face the next general election, said Anwar Ibrahim.

The coalition chairperson told reporters this morning that they would also consider seats for other friendly parties.

“The Harapan presidential council has decided on several matters, including joint-effort on election machinery, and secondly, to start negotiation on seat allocation involving mainly Harapan parties and also to consider allocation for other friendly parties.

“But now at this stage, we will assign a spokesperson,” Anwar said during a press conference held at the PKR headquarters in Petaling Jaya, where he launched the party’s new initiative to assist women in distress in conjunction with International Women’s Day today.

For the record, Harapan is an opposition coalition consisting of three parties – PKR, DAP and Amanah.

According to PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil, the seat negotiation between Harapan parties has reached an “advanced stage”.

He said at this juncture, they are focusing on Harapan members first before discussing with other opposition parties.

Meanwhile, both PKR leaders did not rule out the possibility of working together with Umno in the next election.

This came as Umno last week announced its decision not to work with Bersatu in facing the 15th general election.

“The issue of working with anyone does not arise at this point. But we are clear that we will support anyone who can accept the fact that we (Harapan) support good governance, reject graft and all types of corruption and abuse of power, and protect the (rights) of the Malay and bumiputera and all races in this country. We can be together,” Anwar told the presser.

According to Fahmi, when approached by the media this morning, such cooperation is not impossible and had been done by PKR before.

“I think it is not something that is impossible. But, our guidelines like the one given by Anwar are very clear. We have our principles and codes, and as long as it does not go against these principles and codes, we can work with any party.

“Even before this we have worked together with Dr Mahathir (Mohamad), and such cooperation must be based on principles,” he said.

Malaysiakini also asked about a recent incident where two separate media statements sent out by Harapan and BN showed a stark resemblance with each other.

To this, Fahmi gave a quipped response.

“I do not deny that many have raised concern when seeing that there were similar paragraphs (in the statements), and the person who is most worried about it now is Annuar Musa,” he said, referring to the federal territories minister.

“He is the most affected by it because I think maybe he is worried that he would lose his position,” Fahmi said. MKINI

BERNAMA / MKINI

.