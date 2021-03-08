1,529 NEW COVID-19 CASES – THE LOWEST SO FAR FOR THIS YEAR

The Health Ministry today reported 1,529 new Covid-19 cases, a new low for this year.

New daily infections peaked in late January with a record 5,729 cases on January 30.

The new cases today is at the lowest level since December 27 last year.

Information on the number of active cases, deaths, intensive care unit patients and clusters for today will be updated when it becomes available in the next two hours.

New cases by states

Selangor (726)

Sarawak (252)

Johor (120)

Negeri Sembilan (89)

Penang (76)

Sabah (71)

Kuala Lumpur (71)

Perak (49)

Kelantan (28)

Perlis (17)

Terengganu (13)

Kedah (9)

Malacca (4)

Pahang (3)

Putrajaya (1)

Labuan (0)

MKINI

.