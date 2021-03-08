MALAYSIA TO RECEIVE 32 MILLION DOSES OF PFIZER VACCINE BY YEAR-END – KHAIRY UNVEILS NEW DEAL THAT SHOULD COVER ALL THE COUNTRY’S POPULATION

KUALA LUMPUR — Malaysia will receive 32 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines by this year as part of a new agreement signed with the government, Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation Khairy Jamaluddin announced today.

The supply is an increase from the previous signed deal from the US-based drug manufacturer and will cover the first dose requirement of virtually all of the country’s population.

