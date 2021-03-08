PAKATAN Harapan will decide in stages the seat allocations for the next polls, said Anwar Ibrahim as the pact prepares for a general election that is expected to be called upon the ending of the coronavirus crisis.

The PKR president said the pact was also working on its election machinery ahead of the 15th general election.

“PH are discussing the seat allocations within the coalition first. Then we will consider the participation of other parties,” he said after launching the Women International Day campaign at PKR headquarters.

Party communications chief Fahmi Fadzil said the discussions are ongoing.

“I believe in the coming weeks the committee will present it (the list) to the presidential council.”

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has assured the people that a general election will be held as soon as the health crisis is resolved.

The country is currently under emergency rule which was declared to contain the Covid-19 outbreak.

Elections may not be held during such a time. Under normal circumstances an election must be called for within 60 days of a seat falling vacant.

When asked how many seats have been allocated, Fahmi said the numbers are quite advanced.

“I don’t have the latest figures. As for Warisan and Pejuang, we are focusing on PH first.”

On the question of cooperation with other parties in the general election, Anwar said the matter has yet to arise.

“We are very clear that the party will not get involved with whichever party does not have good governance, involved in corruption, power abuse,” he said on whether the party will work with Umno or Bersatu splinter Pejuang.

He reiterated that the loss of two PKR MPs has not reduced the PH coalition’s claim to power.

“Even with the suspension of parliament, I have said publicly (that we have) 115 out of 220.

“With this the government has lost the majority. They have no legitimacy.”

On February 28, Julau PM Larry Sng and Tebrau MP Steven Chong left PKR and pledged to support Perikatan Nasional as independents.

Sng said the lack of funds for his constituency as an opposition seat was the main reason for his defection.

Last week, PKR MP Natrah Ismail said two people have asked her to switch allegiance to Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

The Sekijang MP said the two told her that her constituents will benefit if she switches parties.

“I told them that I was not interested in supporting Muhyiddin Yassin and declined their offer.

“I will not turn my back on the reform agenda and the oath that I’ve taken as an MP, regardless of the benefits.”

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

