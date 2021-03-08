GANG MUHYIDDIN MUST BE REALLY DESPERATE – NOW EVEN TOK PA PULLS GIMMICKS TO SEEM ‘HUMBLE’ – BY TAKING BUS TO GO HOME TO KOTA BARU – BUT ACCOMPANIED BY SEVERAL OFFICERS & POLICE – HOW REAL IS THAT!

PETALING JAYA: Several photographs of Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed travelling by bus from Kuala Lumpur to Kota Baru, Kelantan have gone viral on social media.

The photographs of the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department were shared by a passenger on the express bus who spotted the minister.

It was learned that Mustapa, who was accompanied by several officers and police, took the bus ride from Terminal Bersepadu Selatan (TBS), Salak South to Kota Baru as there were no flights to Kelantan on Friday (March 5) night.

An officer with him told the passenger that the minister had declined travelling by car back to Kelantan as he wanted to experience what it was like taking the bus although the journey took about eight hours.

Passenger Raja Zaidi Raja Mohamed said he was surprised to see the minister on the bus and took the opportunity to take several selfies with him.

“I didn’t expect to see a minister on the bus with me.

“Where has there been a minister who took an express bus to travel back to Kelantan,” Raja Said told news portal Astro Awani.

It was learned that Mustapa, who is Jeli MP, is the first minister to return to his constituency by express bus.

He arrived at Terminal Bas Lembah Sireh, Kota Baru at 6am on Saturday (March 6).

He was accompanied by Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali during several programmes when the latter visited the state on Saturday.

ANN

.