SUPPORT MUHYIDDIN & REAP ‘BENEFITS’ – OF THE CORRUPT KIND! ‘DATUK SERI’ AMONG 2 WHO ASKED ME TO JUMP SHIP – PKR’S SEKIJANG MP LODGES REPORT WITH MACC – IF TRUE, WHAT’S SO DIFFERENT BETWEEN MUHYIDDIN & ZAHID, NAJIB & THE REST OF THE ‘COURT CLUSTER’

PETALING JAYA: PKR’s Sekijang MP Natrah Ismail has lodged a report with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) after she was told to give evidence of attempted bribery to jump ship.

She said the report is against two individuals, including one “Datuk Seri,” who had asked her to support Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, and reap benefits in return. In a statement today, she said the incident took place on March 3.

“I have lodged a report based on Section 25 of the MACC Act 2009, which is an obligation to report bribery or any attempt to do so.”

She hoped MACC would probe the matter as soon as possible.

Natrah said she was not keen in supporting Muhyiddin and would not betray her party and her Sekijang voters.

“To those still trying to buy over support of PKR MPs or opposition MPs in general, stop it.”

Natrah further claimed that the minority government they were trying to save is on the brink of collapse.

Earlier this week, PKR president Anwar Ibrahim claimed that his party members were offered “millions” to defect.

This came after two MPs — Julau MP Larry Sng and Tebrau MP Steven Choong — quit the party and declared their support for Muhyiddin.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

