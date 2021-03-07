MAHATHIR MAKES HISTORY AGAIN – AT 96, HE’S THE OLDEST MALAYSIAN TO BE VACCINATED – EVEN AS NEW COVID CASES STAY STUBBORNLY HIGH AT 1,683

At 96, Dr M is oldest Malaysian Covid-19 vaccine recipient

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad became the oldest recipient of the Covid-19 vaccine in the country, earning praise from science, technology and innovation minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

“We encourage more senior citizens to register for phase two of our immunisation programme,” said Khairy in his Facebook post.

Two photos of Mahathir receiving the shots were also posted on the “Vaksin Covid-19” Twitter page, stating Mahathir is now the oldest recipient in Malaysia.

Mahathir said he felt fine after the vaccination and urged all Malaysians to get vaccinated.

“As a senior citizen, I urge not only the older Malaysians but also the younger ones to step forward to be vaccinated against Covid-19. We must support this effort.

“We want to have as many Malaysians as possible vaccinated in the country’s efforts to fight the pandemic.”

Mahathir said he opted to be vaccinated together with the second phase of frontliners in Langkawi today, adding that the first batch had theirs much earlier.

Earlier today, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said about three million individuals had registered through the MySejahtera app to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

Selangor had the highest number of those registered with 991,181. This was followed by Johor (335,537), Kuala Lumpur (292,983), and Sarawak (240,630).

Registration for the Covid-19 vaccination through the MySejahtera app is one of the five methods provided by the government for the purpose.

The public can also register via the website www.vaksincovid.gov.my. For offline registration, they may contact the hotline which will be announced soon; head to the nearest public or private healthcare facility; or through assistance programmes for residents in rural and inland areas.