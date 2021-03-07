THE plot to topple the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government did not materialise over a few minutes through the Sheraton Move but was in the works since the last general election, said PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang.

He said the scheme to remove the new government started when PH was “fighting day and night” after winning GE14, and when the relationship involving PKR, DAP and Amanah was already weakening.

He also said the takeover of the government from PH by the Perikatan Nasional (PN) pact last March wasn’t unconstitutional or against the principles of democracy.

“In actual fact, we had worked day and night while PH was fighting day and night. As a result, we managed to replace a weak government with a better one.

“We welcomed friends who left PH, which had been weakened by those who were fighting among themselves,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Bersatu exited PH on February 24, 2020, resulting in the collapse of the ruling pact. It had then formed a new government under the PN label with PAS, Umno, 11 defected MPs from PKR and parties from Sabah and Sarawak.

Days before this, there had been talks of a switch of federal power with a series of meetings at the Sheraton Hotel in Petaling Jaya.

The collapse of the PH government, and the assumption of power by PN is widely called the Sheraton Move.

Hadi insisted PN was not a backdoor government.

“The change of government from PH to PN was done according to democratic principles and the federal constitution,” he said.

He said the peaceful change of government was admired by many international observers.