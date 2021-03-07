BOMBSHELL – ‘ACQUISITION ATTEMPT ABOUT TO HAPPEN’ – IN HARD-HITTING MESSAGE, ZAHID WARNS AGAINST MUHYIDDIN’S BERSATU & THE PRO-MUHYIDDIN ‘WOODPECKERS STUFFED WITH BRIBES’ WITHIN UMNO ITSELF & THOSE IN PAS BROKERING ‘DISHONEST & INSINCERE’ MUSLIM UNITY

‘Enemies’ attempt to take over Umno after failing to destroy it – Zahid

Efforts have been made to take control of Umno after attempts to destroy the largest Malay-based party failed, said its president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Taking to Facebook, Zahid elaborated on how attempts by the party’s “enemies” had led to Umno leaders being demonised and labelled as the “court cluster”.

The term “court cluster” has been used to mock a group of Umno leaders facing graft charges and accused them of demanding concessions from the prime minister.

“(The enemies) use brokers as spokepersons in the name of Muslim unity. Ironically, the principle of Muslim unity must be based on honesty and sincerity. It is not to be used to take control in order to remain in power and serve the interest of certain individuals.

“If these attempts are successful, Umno’s brand can be misused. Millions of Umno members will be controlled.

“Should we surrender? Should (we) give up and just allow this ‘acquisition’ attempt to happen?” asked Zahid.

The Bagan Datuk MP said since Umno leaders refused to sacrifice the party, its “enemies” created propaganda portraying them as wanting to save themselves from court prosecution.

“However, it is the ‘court cluster’ who is brave and loyal enough to fight for Umno no matter what happens to them.

“If you want to see how to save yourself, just look at the frogs on the other side of the road who are now comfortable.

“You can also see the woodpecker that is now stuffed with ‘dedak‘ (bird food) in the backyard,” he said, without naming any politicians.

Zahid added that Umno was targeted because its enemies know that it will be able to bounce back from the 2018 general election defeat.

“That’s why they had been trying so hard to destroy Umno once and for all since two years ago. However, they could not succeed due to the stubbornness of party leaders and members,” he said.

Tension has been escalating in the political scene as Umno decided not to cooperate with Perikatan Nasional in the next general election.

Umno MPs had been withdrawing support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who is also the Bersatu president, in a bid to pressure him into calling for polls.

