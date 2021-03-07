‘MAHATHIR THE BEST LEADER AMONG OTHER LEADERS’ – MUSA HITAM SALUTES HIS EX-BOSS – WARNS EVEN THOUGH MUHYIDDIN HAS DEFEATED MAHATHIR WITH ‘OPPORTUNISM’, TO BE CAREFUL – ‘WITH MAHATHIR, DON’T CROSS HIS RED LINE. IF YOU WANT TO FIGHT HIM, YOU HAVE TO BE READY TO BE DEFEATED’

KUALA LUMPUR — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was able to beat Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in the 2020 political tumult that saw the formation of the Perikatan Nasional administration, said Tun Musa Hitam as reported by Mingguan Malaysia.

In an interview with the Sunday edition of Utusan Malaysia, Musa who was also a former deputy prime minister said Muhyiddin was able to outfight Mahathir then in their political pursuit in securing who would lead the country next following the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan administration.

“People said that [Muhyiddin’s] government is a back door [government]. No one respects it, everyday people criticise it.

“But whatever the case, Muhyiddin beat Mahathir to be the prime minister. Muhyiddin beat Mahathir to it.

“There is nothing to be ashamed of if you are deemed opportunistic in politics, it’s part and parcel of a character,” Musa was quoted saying.

Muhyiddin now leads the Perikatan Nasional government after taking his Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia to join forces with former rivals Umno and PAS.

This saw Dr Mahathir resigning as prime minister, and left the party he helped form to start the splinter Parti Pejuang Tanah Air.

Musa also commented that Muhyiddin was a man of experience, having served in various ministries before and commended on his fluent command of Bahasa Malaysia and English as well as his alleged strong religious faith.

On Dr Mahathir, Musa who had experience of trading barbs with his former boss before, said he admires the Langkawi MP and described him as the best leader among other leaders.

“With him, don’t cross his red line. If you want to fight him, you have to be ready to be defeated,” said Musa.

In his interview, Musa also described Datuk Seri Najib Razak as one of the most successful prime ministers who was smart and able to make decisions.

“I know him and he has shown the ability to lead that I consider as the best as from the time of Tunku Abdul Rahman until now,” he said, referring to the country’s first prime minister.

MALAY MAIL

