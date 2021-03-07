RAIS YATIM SENDS OUT A THUNDERING MESSAGE AMID ACCUSATIONS OF ‘MUHYIDDIN DERHAKA’ TOWARDS THE KING – THE PRIME MINISTER HAS ‘ABSOLUTE POWER’, NOT JUST THE AGONG. IT IS UP TO THE PRIME MINISTER TO ADVISE THE AGONG OF ANY CHANGES

Umno and Bersatu should cooperate and come to an agreement for the sake of the future of Malay politics, said veteran politician Rais Yatim.

He said the two parties should not cut ties completely while expressing hope that Umno and Bersatu would continue to work together.

“Umno by itself cannot be in power and the same goes with Bersatu, even with the support of PAS (cooperation is needed). These component Malay parties must realise the importance of gaining consensus,” he told reporters after handing out food baskets to residents in Kampung Geylang, Jelebu today.

The Jelebu Bersatu division chief said it was also vital that each party has a sense of cooperation and the commitment to work together in developing the country.

Rais, who is also Dewan Negara speaker, is of the view that all parties should respect the discretionary powers of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the role of the prime minister, following pressures and calls for Parliament to reconvene.

“The Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the prime minister have absolute power (respectively), that cannot be altered, it is up to the prime minister to advise the Agong of any changes,” he said.

– Bernama

