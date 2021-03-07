MUHYIDDIN DASHES OVERSEAS TO PERFORM ‘UMRAH’ AS THE CLAMOR INTENSIFIES FOR HIM TO RESPECT THE AGONG’S DECREE & REOPEN PARLIAMENT

PRIME Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and his wife, Noorainee Abdul Rahman, arrived in Jeddah today to begin a four-day official visit to Saudi Arabia.

The aircraft that carried the couple landed at the King Abdulaziz International Airport at 5.31pm local time (10.31pm Malaysian time) and they were met on arrival by Malaysian ambassador to Saudi Arabia Abd Razak Abdul Wahab and his wife, Nor Asimah Petah, as well as Malaysian Consul-General in Jeddah ‘Alauddin Mohd Nor and his wife, Najwa Hasbullah.

The visit is on the invitation extended in April 2020 by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.

Muhyiddin and his wife will perform umrah and visit Madinah before starting their official programmes for the visit.