‘IT’S AMAZING HOW PEOPLE CAN SIMPLY MAKE THINGS UP’ – JELAPANG ASSEMBLYMAN DENIES QUITTING DAP FOR PKR – AS THE POLITICAL SCENE HITS FEVER PITCH AFTER MUHYIDDIN SNATCHES 2 MPs RIGHT FROM UNDER ‘FORMIDABLE SUPPORT’ ANWAR’S NOSE

IPOH: A screenshot of a purported application to join PKR by DAP’s Jelapang assemblyman Cheah Poh Hian (pic) has gone viral.

When contacted Saturday (March 6), Cheah, however, denied the claim.

“I was only made to be aware of it when you called me,” he said.

“It’s not true. It’s amazing how people can simply make things up,” he added.

In the picture, the purported application to join PKR’s Tambun branch on Nov 8 last year had been “approved”.

Meanwhile, state PKR vice-chairman Tan Kar Hing said he does not believe it to be true, adding that he would check with his party’s secretary-general to verify the claim.

Two former DAP state assemblymen Paul Yong Choo Kiong (Tronoh) and A. Sivasubramaniam (Buntong) had joined Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia as associate members.

Both were said to have applied to join Bersatu in December last year.

After quitting DAP, both became Independents.

Sivasubramaniam had also joined Gerakan in June last year.

