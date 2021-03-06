MUHYIDDIN COLLECTS 2 MORE MPs – ANOTHER FROM ANWAR & ONE FROM DAP? SABAH’S PUTATAN MP & TENOM MP DENY THE TALK AS ‘FALSE CLAIMS’

DAP’s Tenom MP dismisses defection claims, says not a ‘traitor’

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah DAP’s only Murut parliamentarian Noorita Sual (pic) denies claims that she is leaving the party.

The Tenom MP strongly dismissed political talk and social media speculation that she was leaving the party to throw her support behind the Perikatan Nasional government.

“Such claims are false. I am not a traitor. I will not betray the mandate of the people or the trust my party has placed in me,” she said Saturday (March 6).

Noorita was one of two Sabah-based MPs widely speculated to be crossing over with some on social media platforms saying that it would happen within this month.

Earlier, on March 2, PKR’s Putatan MP Awang Husaini Sahari had also denied claims that he was leaving the party to support the Perikatan Nasional-led Federal Government.

Talk of Opposition MPs and assemblymen crossing over remain daily speculation in Sabah following the Feb 25 announcement by Parti Warisan Sabah’s Sebatik assemblyman Hassan Amir Gani that he was leaving the party to support the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah state government.

Further crossovers by PKR’s Julau MP Larry Sng in Sarawak and Tebrau MP Stephen Choong in Johor on Feb 28 to support Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin continues to drive the speculation. ANN

Putatan MP Awang Husaini denies leaving PKR

KOTA KINABALU (Bernama): Putatan MP Awang Husaini Sahari has dismissed a news portal report that he would leave PKR.

He said the baseless allegation was deliberately created to tarnish his reputation.

“I do not know where they got the information from… but I am grateful because they have made me ‘popular’,” he told Bernama.

Awang Husaini also urged all Sabah PKR members, especially in Putatan, not to believe the allegation which he said was only intended to divide the party.

The allegation comes after two PKR MPs Larry Sng and Stephen Choong expressed their support for the Perikatan Nasional government. – Bernama

ANN / BERNAMA

