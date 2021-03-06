BOMBSHELL – THE DIE IS CAST – JOHOR, THE ‘BIRTHPLACE’ OF UMNO TORPEDOS ANNUAR MUSA – ‘USING THE EXAMPLES OF PERLIS & SABAH IS VERY LAME’ – BUT JOHOR UMNO WILL NOT BE PART OF MUHYIDDIN’S ‘SCHEME OF THINGS’

JB Umno won’t be part of Muhyiddin’s ‘scheme of things’, says Shahrir Samad

PETALING JAYA: Umno veteran Shahrir Samad said Johor Bahru Umno will not be part of Muhyiddin Yassin’s infamous “scheme of things” and will not give up any constituency that it contested in the last general election (GE14) to PPBM.

“One or two state Umno leaders may have said they support Muhyiddin but these are states that have none or no significant number of seats held by PPBM.

“Using the examples of Perlis and Sabah is very lame.”

Perlis Umno chief Shahidan Kassim had yesterday said he would continue to cooperate with Perikatan Nasional (PN) in GE15.

“It’s very easy for him to say this as PPBM did not win any seat there. Is he ready to hand over one or two Barisan Nasional seats to PPBM?” Shahrir said in a Facebook post today.

In the 2018 general election, PKR won the Johor Bahru parliamentary seat and the two state constituencies within the seat. Shahrir failed to retain the Johor Bahru parliamentary seat, which he had held for six terms, being defeated by Akmal Nasir, while the state seats were won by Mohd Izhar Ahmad (Larkin) and Andrew Chen Kah Eng (Stulang).

The “scheme of things” Shahrir was referring to involves an alleged leaked audio recording of a PPBM Supreme Council meeting before the political turmoil in February last year.

In the clip, the voice of a man, said to be Muhyiddin, was heard proposing that PPBM join forces with Umno to form the largest Malay political party in the country.

He was heard saying that this was the “scheme of things” that the party needed to follow to shore up political influence. He said positions in government-linked companies could be offered to them as incentives.

Shahrir said Umno had two clusters now — the “minister cluster” and “court cluster”. The “minister cluster” refers to the Umno ministers in PN while the “court cluster” refers to the group of party leaders facing corruption charges.

He said ministers from his party were seen to be making “loud noises” against their party leaders in order to stay relevant in PN.

“Maybe they are very comfortable because they escaped falling into the court cluster. So to stay relevant, their voices must be a little louder against party members,” the former Johor Bahru MP said.

“I am in the court cluster for failing to heed the advice of the MACC, which had suggested that I confess and pay back the money I received from former prime minister Najib Razak if I wanted to avoid being charged.

“The officer interrogating me even said I could pay in instalments,” the former Felda chairman said.

But Shahrir said he refused and maintained his stand that the money was part of a political donation used for party activities in Johor Bahru. FMT

Umno, BN MPs told to back PN until dissolution of parliament

UMNO and other Barisan Nasional (BN) Members of Parliament (MPs) have been asked to continue supporting the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government until Parliament is dissolved, said BN secretary-general Ahmad Maslan.

He said this support was important to ensure that the government could do its best to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The present government is a coalition government. It’s not only a PN government but also a BN government and a Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government.

“So, until now … as stated at the Umno supreme council meeting, we have asked UMNO and (other) BN MPs to support the PN government until Parliament is dissolved, and this is important in fighting the pandemic.

“It is up to the government to decide when to dissolve Parliament, but we will stay with the coalition government until then,” he said, without ruling out the possibility of a new coalition government emerging after the 15th general election.

Ahmad was speaking to reporters after receiving his Covid-19 vaccine jab at the Pontian Health Clinic today.

UMNO and BN are part of the PN government but are not members of the five-party PN coalition led by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

Also getting their vaccine jabs were Deputy Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities Wee Jeck Seng, who is Tanjung Piai MP, and Pulai Sebatang state assemblyman Muhammad Taqiuddin Che Man. – Bernama

