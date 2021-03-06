MCA WOMEN SHOW MORE BA**S THAN THEIR MEN – SEAI KIE CALLS FOR PARLIAMENT TO RECONVENE – BUT WANTS GE15 TO BE HELD ONLY AFTER COVID-19 UNDER CONTROL – UNLIKE KA SIONG’S ‘TURTLE-LIKE’ STANCE

PETALING JAYA: Wanita MCA has called for Parliament to reconvene but urged that elections only be held after the Covid-19 pandemic has been brought under control.

Its chief Datuk Heng Seai Kie said the political instability in the country has wavered the confidence of the people after the fall of the Pakatan Harapan government as well as the take-over by Perikatan Nasional.

“The biggest culprit? Political leapfrogs. However, taking into consideration public safety and the national interest, Wanita MCA urges both sides of the political divide to set aside their differences for the sake of the people, to overcome the pandemic and difficult times together.

“Parliament should be reopened, but any elections may only be held after bringing the pandemic under control. Otherwise, the aftermath would be like the Sabah state election all over again, ” she said during the opening of Wanita MCA’s 45th annual general meeting on Saturday (March 6).

Heng added that it was imperative to enact anti-hopping laws before the next general election, citing news reports that since GE14,60 MPs or 27.5% have switched sides.

“The alternative to enacting the law is untenable and will result in more problems, ” she said.

Separately, during her speech, Heng said due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, it has shown that one has to “improvise, adapt and overcome to turn any crisis into opportunity”.

She said that although many sectors had regressed during this period, online businesses and logistics have boomed, adding that digitalising and transforming businesses is what will ensure survival and success.

“As a result, I call upon my sisters to seize the opportunities in the form of stimulus packages and resources from Penjana and Permai to push for transformation in your enterprises.

“Make sure you are on board the Regional Comprehensive Economic partnership (RCEP) that was ratified by Malaysia last year. It will open up access to a market with a population of 2.2 billion, ” she said.

Heng noted that the RCEP benefits online retailers by transcending borders, adding that it was the best gift amidst the pandemic to member countries to raise hope for a quicker economic recovery.

She added that Wanita MCA too will be partnering with the Malaysian Chinese Women Entrepreneur Association to launch “DIY Online Marketing” to assist local female entrepreneurs.

During the implementation of the movement control order, Heng said all the education institutes from day care centres to universities have been affected.

As such, she urged the Education Ministry to learn from other countries that have been successful in their implementation of online learning through well-coordinated teaching systems and technology utilisation.

“At the same time, the government should address the issue of facilities lacking in rural areas so that rural students may also have access to online learning, ” she said.

As getting vaccinated with the Covid-19 vaccine is the best way to control the pandemic, Heng said Wanita MCA will partner with the MCA Crisis Relief Squad and MCA Youth in recruiting volunteers to fully assist the public with registering for their vaccine shots.

Heng also urged the government to prioritise those who would be vaccinated based on the economic importance of each ministry or sector.

She said this could include those in the tourism sector as well as teachers.

“This will allow the country to open up the relevant sectors earlier, stimulating local businesses and the overall economy, ” she said.

ANN

