WATCH OUT, GUYS! MCA TO TEACH WOMEN ‘KARATE’ TO DISCOURAGE DOMESTIC ABUSE

MCA Women will be organising an online karate course aimed at empowering women, discouraging domestic abuse and crime prevention.

In her policy speech at the MCA annual general meeting today, MCA Women president Heng Seai Kie said women and children are often taken advantage of by criminals.

Hence, it was important to know how to defend oneself, she added.

In view of this, she said MCA will collaborate with the Malaysian Karate Association and Malaysia Chinese Women Entrepreneur Association to run the “Karate Defence and Self Protect” training course from March 12 to 20.

“I hope you will all participate with enthusiasm. After all, a good wife does not have to hold on to the virtue of ‘not fighting back’.

“If necessary, fight back with full force to deter perpetrators and help rein him in from the precipice and enable him to reform,” said Heng, who revealed that she has martial arts training.

She added that government statistics showed that from March to August last year, there was a 53 percent spike in domestic violence and over 80 percent of victims were females.

Following this, MCA had set up a one-stop centre for abused women to provide legal advice, apply for restraining orders, provide shelters, counselling and financial support.

However, she joked that women should not injure their husbands with their martial art skills or risk damaging their relationship.

“A wife may have earlier fought (the husband) during the day time or evening, but at night, when they turn in to the bedroom, there usually is a happy ending.

“We do not want either spouse to have regrets or feel bad in the future, and then come to us to resolve their woes after any incidents earlier in the day,” she said.

