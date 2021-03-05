MUHYIDDIN THE GREAT DIVIDER OF MALAYS – 72% OF UMNO SUPPORTERS WANT HIM OUT, PARLIAMENT TO BE DISSOLVED IMMEDIATELY VS 74% IN PAS WHO WANT HIM TO STAY ON AS PM UNTIL 2023

Survey reveals Umno, PAS supporters clearly divided on PM, Perikatan

UMNO and PAS supporters are clearly poles apart in their attitude towards Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government, a survey by Institut Darul Ehsan (IDE) has found.

While 72% of Umno supporters polled want Parliament to be dissolved immediately and the 15th general election held, 74% of PAS supporters want Muhyiddin to stay on as prime minister until the Parliament’s current term is completed in 2023.

PAS supporters were also more positive towards PN’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, with 86% saying Muhyiddin had dealt with the virus outbreak effectively.

In contrast, 69% of Umno supporters said Muhyiddin had failed to effectively control the coronavirus from spreading.

On a scale of one to 10, with 10 being the best performance, PAS supporters gave Muhyiddin and his cabinet an eight, while Umno supporters gave 3.

“The attitude of PAS supporters is clearly different; they are more positive and pragmatic towards Muhyddin’s leadership and the PN government,” IDE said in a press release on the survey.

“Whereas Umno supporters have a very low and negative view of the PN government, especially among the grassroots,” IDE added.

The survey is part of the think-tank’s “Mood of the Nation” series of surveys conducted from February 19 to 28, among 8,352 respondents in the peninsula, Sabah and Sarawak.

IDE said the survey results reflect and also explain the current political turmoil between the two parties, which are both in the PN government.

“This scenario raises questions for where PAS will position itself for the coming 15th general election – with Bersatu in the PN (coalition) or with Umno under Muafakat Nasional.”

IDE released its survey results today, after Umno confirmed its decision not to ally with Bersatu for GE15. It will, however, remain in the PN government until then.

The decision was made by the Umno Supreme Council at a recent retreat in Janda Baik and conveyed formally by party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to Muhyiddin, who is also Bersatu president.

Bersatu responded with a statement that it will cooperate with other parties in the PN coalition, namely PAS, STAR, SUPP and Gerakan.

PAS, meanwhile, has said it is still committed to a “three-way relationship” involving Umno, Bersatu and itself as the three main Malay parties.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

