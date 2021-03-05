BIG MISCALCULATION BY BUNGLING MUHYIDDIN REGIME – OR ANOTHER POLITICAL PLOY FOR SURVIVAL? NEW COVID-19 CASES BACK ON UPTREND – AHEAD OF LIFTING OF MORE MOVEMENT RESTRICTIONS & AFTER SHOCK CALLS TO AGONG TO USE HIS POWERS TO REOPEN PARLIAMENT

2,154 new cases, Klang Valley figures steady ahead of CMCO

The Health Ministry today reported 2,154 new Covid-19 cases with no improvement in the Klang Valley and Johor, one day ahead of inter-district border restrictions being lifted.

There were 906 new cases in the Klang Valley, up from the average of 834 new cases over the past seven days.

Johor reported 463 new cases, up from the average of 316 over the same one week period.

Overall, the number of Covid-19 cases nationwide are continuing on a downtrend while the number of ICU cases are the lowest it has ever been since Jan 10.

Six deaths were reported today, bringing the national Covid-19 death toll to 1,159.

Active cases: 22,034

Patients in ICUs: 184

Intubated: 87

