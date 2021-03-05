BOMBSHELL – A MALAY TSUNAMI BLOWS IN – FORGET BN! IT WILL BE PN VS MN VS PAKATAN – PAS EXPECTED TO JUMP BACK INTO UMNO’S EMBRACE FOR GE15 – AND YES, PAKATAN WILL BE ‘SCREWED’ – BUT SAD TO SAY NON-MALAYS, BETRAYED ONCE TOO MANY TIMES BY THE ULTRA MALAYS, WOULDN’T BE BOTHERED AGAIN – AND THIS IS WHY IT IS UNSTOPPABLE MALAYSIA WILL BECOME A COUNTRY WITH NO FUTURE!

It’s confirmed then that Umno (and most likely its BN allies too) wanted to go on their own for GE15.

I don’t mind that at all.

PN vs BN vs PH. That should be quite interesting.

Pribumi Bersatu said they were not scared but I think they do.

The flying car minister said there are still the Umno election, hinting that if there’s a change of that party’s leadership, then Umno will stick with supporting PN.

Sure.

I believe they are betting on their trojan horses in Umno to take over the party leadership and change its course.

They can try. Pour lots of money and it may work. Fair enough.

Who? Hishammuddin and KJ?

But those two are too liberal for Pribumi Bersatu’s ultra-Malay designs or Pas ultra-Islamic aspirations.

Other than those, who else?

Never mind. Let’s just wait and see.

It’s Pribumi Bersatu’s best hope for survival, I guess.

Seriously, if that one doesn’t work, I don’t think PN stand any chance to survive GE15.

PN now solely rely on Pas’ machinery to fight on the ground.

Really. Pribumi Bersatu and the other insignificant parties in the coalition have almost zero grassroots structure.

What? Gerakan? Gerakan is now just a joke, okay.

In fact it has been a joke for quite a while.

They may as well recruit Keyvias and his….what is the name of his party now?

Come to think of it, Pas, which is the only one in PN with real machinery should just turn the whole gig into its own coalition.

It would be very much like its funny little coalition for GE14 which even its name nobody remembers.

Okay, in the event of a real three-cornered fight like in GE14, which I think is really going to happen, who do you think will win?

PH is definitely happy, thinking the Malay votes are going to split again.

But bear in mind that the dynamics have changed.

There’s no more that sympathy for Dr Mahathir factor anymore.

Pas may hold their ground in their strongholds but they are not going to get the votes from disgruntled Umno people which was a huge factor in the sinking of BN in GE14.

Pribumi Bersatu and the other nonsense parties in PN will be wiped out. I’m quite sure of that.

After all, what could they offer anyway.

Okay, the non-Malays are still mostly going to side with PH but the enthusiasm will not be as great as in the last two GEs.

These are bad time, okay. They know now that instability is really bad for business, especially now with Covid-19 wrecking havoc up and down the country.

During PH’s 22 months rule, except for the satisfaction of having Guan Eng as finance minister, I don’t think they got much else.

Oh, okay, they got to see Najib being humiliated and dragged to court. But compared to now, I think their businesses did better during Najib’s time.

Never mind, I know, they’ll give it another try. Sure. It’s the pride thing.

Again, let’s wait and see.

It’s always a gamble anyway. Except this time, the price could be quite high if they lose.

Back to Pas.

If they are a bit smarter than I think they are, they could see all these and decide to side with Umno and BN rather than the almost sure losers of Pribumi Bersatu and its other nonsense PN allies.

Remember, they still have that MN (Muafakat Nasional) thing with Umno and its BN gang going.

If this happens, then PH would likely be as screwed as PN.

It would be a real Malay tsunami.

I’m quite sure of this.

It’s only fair. They talked about Hindraf tsunami in GE12, Chinese tsunami in GE13 and rakyat tsunami in GE14. Why not a real Malay tsunami this time, right?

Racist? Eh, BN fielded MCA in the Malay-majority Tanjong Piai by-election and they destroyed PH, which fielded a Malay candidate.You all forgot, is it?

Well, I wouldn’t worry too much if I were you.

Malays are nice people and their tsunami should be very brief. And they are not very vengeful.

Also, they’ll very soon quarrel among themselves again.

Then it’s back to business as usual.

Not so bad, okay.

