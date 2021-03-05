ANNUAR MUSA – SHARP ENOUGH TO SPOT ‘COPY & PASTE’ BETWEEN BN & PAKATAN STATEMENTS – YET NOT SMART ENOUGH TO MOVE BEYOND ‘UMNO INCHING TOWARDS ANWAR & DAP’ BROKEN RECORD

‘Copy ‘n paste’ statement – Annuar claims Umno inching towards Anwar, DAP

Former BN secretary-general Annuar Musa has claimed that the Umno leadership has been under the influence of Pakatan Harapan, notably PKR president Anwar Ibrahim, after both political coalitions issued a similar media statement yesterday.

Both statements suggested similar points to be debated in Parliament if it is convened. These include the emergency proclamation, the effectiveness of measures to curb Covid-19, the implementation of Budget 2021 and the effectiveness of economic recovery during the movement control order.

The points were also written in the same order.

Both statements were also parallel in thanking the government and the frontliners for their sacrifices in curbing the Covid-19 pandemic.

Responding to the similarities, Annuar implied that the statements showed that the Umno leadership has been under the grip of Pakatan Harapan and Anwar.

“This is clearly sidelining the party policy of not supporting Anwar and DAP. After the Umno president’s letter supporting Anwar went viral, this media statement is another evidence that the Umno leadership is under the influence of Anwar,” he said in a Facebook posting.

The Umno Ketereh MP, who was sacked as the BN secretary-general in January, said what he regrets the most is that the incident happened 24 hours after the BN leadership in a meeting decided that BN would not support or work together with PKR and DAP.

“Now it is clear that the party decision was not obeyed and the party has been manipulated to achieve a personal agenda,” he said.

At the same time, Annuar reiterated his stand not to support Anwar and DAP.

“I still hold on to every word in the Muafakat Nasional charter which I was involved in drafting and its declaration,” he said.

The Muafakat pact comprising Umno and PAS faltered after PAS was seen leaning towards Bersatu after it officially joined the PN coalition.

Umno had refused to join PN and Muafakat was never officially registered.

Yesterday, Bersatu said it would continue to strengthen cooperation with allies within PN after Umno decided it would withdraw its support for PN once Parliament is dissolved.

MKINI

