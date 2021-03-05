GRUESOME MURDERS OF MALAYSIA – THE STORY OF DPP KEVIN MORAIS’ BRUTAL MURDER: WAS THERE REALLY NO LINK TO 1MDB?

Deputy prosecutor meets gruesome end

DESPITE prominence in the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) as a competent and experienced deputy public prosecutor, Datuk Anthony Kevin Morais (pix) was humble and friendly.

Well-liked by his peers, he was honest and highly proficient in his work.

Morais, 55, was also known to be a stickler for precise evidence-gathering in cases he undertook, especially ones involving corruption.

He was seconded to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, where he played a pivotal role in the commission’s prosecution division for a decade before returning to the AGC in July, 2015.

However, on the morning of Sept 4, 2015, it all came to an end for the government lawyer when he left his residence at Menara Duta 1 condominium in Segambut, Kuala Lumpur for work.

Morais neither made it to the AGC nor did he return home later that day.

His car, a Proton Perdana, was found burnt at an oil palm estate in Hutan Melintang, Perak the next day.

When he could not be reached by phone, his family lodged a police report.

A team promptly initiated investigations after they suspected there was a sinister motive behind the lawyer’s disappearance.

Days later, after an intense probe, investigators learnt that Morais was waylaid by a group of men in a four-wheel drive vehicle while on his way to work.

Footage from a public closed-circuit television camera showed the abductors crashing into Morais’s car before bundling him away at Jalan Dutamas.

Several men, including a military doctor and two mechanics, were subsequently hauled up by police.

On Sept 16, 2015, they led investigators to a gruesome crime scene and pointed at an oil drum that had been dumped into a swampy ravine near a vernacular primary school in USJ 1, Subang Jaya.

Investigators learnt that Morais was murdered after he was abducted.

His body was put into a sack and stuffed into the oil drum before it was filled with concrete.

The motive of his killers was revenge and to silence him over a corruption case he was handling involving an armed forces doctor, who was charged with two counts of accepting RM700,000 in bribes.

The bribe was for the award of a contract to supply medicines and medical equipment to military hospitals.

Two weeks later, military pathologist Kol Dr R. Kunaseegaran, 57, R. Dinishwaran, 28, A.K. Thinesh Kumar, 27, M. Vishwanath, 30, S. Nimalan, 27, S. Ravi Chandaran, 49 and G. Gunasekaran, 53, were charged with Morias’s murder.

Except for Gunasekaran, who pleaded guilty to destroying evidence and was sentenced to two years’ jail in 2016, the remaining six were handed the death sentence by the Kuala Lumpur High Court in July last year.

