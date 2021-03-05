3 NEW CLUSTERS HIT MALAY-LAND’S WAR-TORN POLITICAL LANDSCAPE – ‘KLUSTER FITNAH’ (PAS?), ‘KLUSTER KUASA’ (BERSATU?) & ‘KLUSTER CARI MAKAN’ (PRO-MUHYIDDIN UMNO GANG?) – ‘THEY ARE ANGRY, ATTACKING & TWISTING MY STATEMENTS,’ ZAHID TELLS UMNO MEMBERS TO IGNORE THE ONLINE ATTACKS TARGETING HIM & THEIR PARTY

UMNO members should ignore the online attacks aimed at him and the party, said party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He added that members should continue to strengthen Umno on social media.

“It’s not late for us to get active on social media for next elections,” said the Umno president on Facebook today.

He said that Umno members should not feel put off by online attacks, criticising the party, adding that personal attacks against him had begun since he told members to go “all out” on social media this week.

“They are angry, attacking my Facebook account and twisting my statements,” said the Bagan Datuk MP.

He said the “Kluster Fitnah” was worried about the truth after they were conned by their leaders, while the “Kluster Kuasa” was worried their leaders would lose their positions.

“The “Kluster Cari Makan” is worried that their leaders will lose their jobs,” said Zahid.

“Hence, it’s never too late for us to get active on social media ahead of the elections.”

Umno yesterday informed Bersatu that its co-operation with the splinter party and Perikatan Nasional would end at GE15.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.