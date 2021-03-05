AS EXPECTED, GANG MUHYIDDIN STARTS TO POKE FIRE IN BN – WITH MCA, MIC & PBRS FEARFUL OF BEING SIDELINED BY POSSIBLE CO-OPERATION WITH DAP, SHOUTING TO SHOW THEY ARE NOT READY TO DUMP MUHYIDDIN EVEN IF UMNO IS – WHILE MUHYIDDIN HIMSELF GOES ON A RARE TRIP TO PERLIS WHERE THE STATE UMNO THERE LED BY SHAHIDAN HAS OPENLY DEFIED THE SUPREME COUNCIL DECISION TO CUT TIES WITH PN

BN’s plea to Agong: Other leaders say Zahid’s statement did not reflect their meeting decision

Top BN leaders refuted a statement from its chairperson Ahmad Zahid Hamidi yesterday that appealed to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to order for a parliament sitting to be held as soon as possible.

Instead, they said that the coalition’s top leadership meeting on Wednesday did not make such a decision as Zahid had represented.

MIC president SA Vigneswaran said the BN meeting that took place on Wednesday decided that they would not to make an assumption on the King’s decree about Parliament sitting.

“I am shocked with the statement issued by the BN chairperson. The BN meeting had never supported any decision to make an appeal to the Agong to order a Parliament sitting to be conducted as soon as possible,” he told Malaysiakini.

MIC president SA Vigneswaran

He said this when asked to clarify about rumours that the BN meeting did not agree with a call to hold a parliamentary session.

Yesterday, Zahid in his statement as BN chairperson made an appeal to Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah to order a Parliament sitting to be held as soon as possible for lawmakers to debate on several crucial matters.

The Umno president also called on all MPs to urge Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassinand his cabinet to respect the King’s recent decree on parliamentary sitting.

However, Vigneswaran, who is also a former Dewan Negara speaker, described Zahid’s statement as inaccurate.

“The issue of holding a Parliament session was discussed.

“But there were explanations from several parties that the King did not decree for a Parliament sitting to be held as soon as possible, but was only suggesting that Parliament can sit during the emergency at a date that he finds suitable on the advice of the prime minister.

“Thus, we took the decision not to make any assumption, and there was no need to issue a statement regarding a Parliament session,” he said.

MCA president Wee Ka Siong

MCA president Wee Ka Siong when contacted by Malaysiakini, confirmed Vigneswaran’s account of the meeting.

“I confirm what Vigneswaran said was correct,” he said, without elaborating further.

Another BN leader, Arthur Joseph Kurup, also told Malaysiakini that Zahid’s press release was not agreed to by the meeting.

“Dewan Tertinggi BN did not agree to the press statement that was released,” said the PBRS deputy president, referring to the coalition’s top leadership council.

For the record, the BN meeting at PWTC on Wednesday was attended by Zahid, Vigneswaran, Wee, Arthur, Umno deputy president Mohamad Hassan, and two Umno vice-presidents Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Mahdzir Khalid.

Also present were MCA president Wee Ka Siong, his deputy Mah Hang Soon, MCA secretary-general Chong Sin Woong, MIC deputy president M Saravanan and its secretary-general M Asojan.

Meanwhile, when asked about cooperation with Bersatu, Vigneswaran said that what Umno had decided was not BN’s decision.

He was referring to Umno’s decision that it would not continue working with Bersatu in the next general election.

Vigneswaran also added that Zahid had given his assurance that BN would never work with Pakatan Harapan.

“Zahid gave his words in God’s name that he would not cooperate with DAP, PKR and Amanah at any time,” he said. MKINI

PM Muhyiddin on one-day visit to Perlis

KANGAR — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin arrived here today for a one-day working visit to Perlis and see for himself the development of the state.The Prime Minister and his entourage arrived at the State Legislative Assembly Complex at 9.30am. He was then given a briefing on the state development by Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man before heading to Istana Arau for an audience with the Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail and Raja Perempuan of Perlis Tuanku Tengku Fauziah Tengku Abdul Rashid. The Prime Minister and Mentri Besar will then join the congregation at the State Mosque in Arau for Friday prayers. Muhyiddin is also scheduled to attend Perlis Perikatan Nasional meeting and visit the Covid-19 Vaccine Administration Centre at Kampung Gial Health Clinic later today. — Bernama

MKINI / BERNAMA

.