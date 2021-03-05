WHAT NEXT – WILL GANG MUHYIDDIN WALTZ BACK TO PAKATAN FOR SUPPORT – NOW THAT UMNO HAS SLAMMED THE DOOR ON THEIR FACES?

Bersatu said it would focus on strengthening its alliances with other parties as Umno prepares to discontinue its cooperation with them.
The decision was reached following Bersatu’s supreme council meeting in Putrajaya today, where the party discussed Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s letter informing the Umno supreme council’s decision to cut ties when the 15th general election is called.
“Bersatu has decided to continue its focus on strengthening operations alongside its partners in Perikatan Nasional (PN) – namely PAS, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku Rakyat Sabah (Star), Sabah Progressive Party (Sapp), and Gerakan – based on a cause that is true and sincere to the people to win the next election,” said Bersatu secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin in a statement today.
He also assured that the present government led by Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin remains stable and will continue to function.
Previously, Umno decided during a Feb 19 meeting in Janda Baik, Pahang, to end ties with Bersatu upon the dissolution of Parliament.
Zahid then conveyed his party’s decision in his letter on Feb 26.
Meanwhile, Hamzah said Bersatu wishes to thank all parties that have upheld the ruling government’s aspirations in its first year in power.
“In that one year, PN has successfully upheld the principles of good governance, transparency, and integrity especially in guaranteeing the independence of the judiciary and sovereignty of law.
“In facing the Covid-19 pandemic and challenging economic conditions, political stability is critical in ensuring all the government’s plans can be realised effectively,” he said. MKINI
THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / MKINI
.