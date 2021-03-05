WHAT NEXT – WILL GANG MUHYIDDIN WALTZ BACK TO PAKATAN FOR SUPPORT – NOW THAT UMNO HAS SLAMMED THE DOOR ON THEIR FACES?

Politics | March 5, 2021 by | 0 Comments

UMNO’S decision not to work with Bersatu has serious implications on the future cooperation between both parties and the ruling Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition, said Hamzah Zainuddin.

In a short statement, the Bersatu secretary-general said the party will instead focus on strengthening its cooperation with its component parties in PN.

“Bersatu has decided to keep focusing on developing cooperation with allies in PN, which are PAS, STAR, SAPP and Gerakan, based on a struggle that is sincere and honest for the people in order to win the next general election,” he said in the statement.

He said Bersatu is of the view that the Umno decision does not affect the PN government led by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

The statement was issued following a two-hour meeting by the Bersatu supreme council, chaired by Muhyiddin, in Putrajaya this evening.

The meeting was called following Umno’s decision not to work with the splinter party in the next elections.

The party will, however, work with the government until parliament is dissolved.

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi conveyed Umno’s decision in a letter to Muhyiddin on February 26.

In a statement earlier today, Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan said the decision was made after Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin pressed the party to decide once and for all whether it would cooperate with PN.

He said Muhyiddin, who is Bersatu president, had wanted Umno to decide quickly so that PN parties could start negotiating among themselves over seats in the next general election.

“The prime minister asked us to make a clear stand on our support for Bersatu before discussions on seat allocations for GE15 could take place,” said Ahmad.

He said Muhyiddin made the request in a February 15 meeting between Umno, Bersatu and PAS. Five representatives of each party were present at the meeting.

Ahmad said the Umno Supreme Council met four days later on February 19 in Janda Baik to decide what to do.

“The decision of the Supreme Council was unanimous. We agreed that we will not work with Bersatu in GE15 and that we will continue working with them only until Parliament is dissolved,” he said.

The decision was made after careful consideration, taking into account the opinions of the grassroots and the benefits of being in the government during the Covid-19 pandemic, he added. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

Spurned by Umno, Bersatu to focus on other coalition partners

Bersatu said it would focus on strengthening its alliances with other parties as Umno prepares to discontinue its cooperation with them.

The decision was reached following Bersatu’s supreme council meeting in Putrajaya today, where the party discussed Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s letter informing the Umno supreme council’s decision to cut ties when the 15th general election is called.

“Bersatu has decided to continue its focus on strengthening operations alongside its partners in Perikatan Nasional (PN) – namely PAS, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku Rakyat Sabah (Star), Sabah Progressive Party (Sapp), and Gerakan – based on a cause that is true and sincere to the people to win the next election,” said Bersatu secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin in a statement today.

He also assured that the present government led by Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin remains stable and will continue to function.

Previously, Umno decided during a Feb 19 meeting in Janda Baik, Pahang, to end ties with Bersatu upon the dissolution of Parliament.

Zahid then conveyed his party’s decision in his letter on Feb 26.

Meanwhile, Hamzah said Bersatu wishes to thank all parties that have upheld the ruling government’s aspirations in its first year in power.

“In that one year, PN has successfully upheld the principles of good governance, transparency, and integrity especially in guaranteeing the independence of the judiciary and sovereignty of law.

“In facing the Covid-19 pandemic and challenging economic conditions, political stability is critical in ensuring all the government’s plans can be realised effectively,” he said.  MKINI

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / MKINI

.

Copyright © 2021 | Malaysia Chronicle