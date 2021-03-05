HOW DARE YOU INSULT THE AGONG! ZAHID RAPS BOORISH PAS – INDEED HADI & CO CAN’T SEEM TO LEARN – JUST AS IN PERAK CRISIS WHERE IN THEIR RUSH TO BOOTLICK MUHYIDDIN, THEY SHOWED SHOCKING DISRESPECT & DISCOURTESY TO SULTAN NAZRIN – NOW IN PUTRAYAYA, THEY ARE DOING THE SAME BY PLAYING DOORMAT FOR BERSATU IN REJECTING THE AGONG’S DECREE

Zahid slams Takiyuddin’s statement, says it challenges King’s decree

PETALING JAYA: Barisan Nasional said de facto law minister Takiyuddin Hassan’s statement that the government would not advise the King to allow Parliament to reconvene during the emergency period was akin to challenging the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s recent decree.

“It is also an insult to the royal institution,” the coalition’s chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said in a statement today.

Zahid also called for all Barisan Nasional MPs to plead with the prime minister and his Cabinet to adhere to the King’s decree for Parliament to reconvene immediately, now that movement restrictions have been relaxed.

“The supremacy of the Constitution must be upheld to ensure Parliament can play a check and balance role.”

He went on to plead with the King to use his discretionary powers under the Emergency Ordinance to call for a Parliament sitting immediately, to address several issues.

This included reviewing the effectiveness of measures executed to curb the spread of Covid-19 and to revive the economy during the movement control order.

Zahid also wants Parliament to look into initiatives implemented under the national budget.

He went on to say he was willing to have an audience with the King to share his views on the country’s socio-economic development.

Meanwhile, opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim also said Takiyuddin’s remarks were disappointing as it went against the King’s decree and views.

Like Zahid, the PKR president also pleaded with the King to call for a Parliament sitting immediately, to address several issues, including the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

“In order to uphold the supremacy of the Constitution and allow Parliament to check and balance we plead with the King to use his discretionary powers (to call for a Parliament sitting),” Anwar said.

Yesterday, Takiyuddin said the statement by Istana Negara last week was just to explain that the Cabinet will be the one to advise the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on when Parliament can sit.

“So, right now the Cabinet is advising the King that there won’t be any Parliament sitting,” he said, adding that the government was concerned about the health and safety of its elected representatives, as 77 MPs were above 60 years old.

Last week, the King said Parliament is allowed to reconvene during the emergency period which is scheduled to end in August, on a date deemed suitable by him on the advice of the prime minister.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.