MUHYIDDIN’S REVENGE STRIKE – TO DESTROY BN IF UMNO DITCHES HIS PN? CAN THERE BE A BN WITHOUT UMNO? WILL MCA, MIC & PBRS DARE DEMAND DISSOLUTION OF BN OR EVEN KICK UMNO OUT FOR DUMPING PN?

Sources: Bersatu to wait for Barisan’s stand on cooperation

PETALING JAYA: After being cut off by Umno, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (Bersatu) top leadership now wants to see whether or not Barisan Nasional as a coalition would ditch Perikatan Nasional in the next general election.

According to party sources, this was because Bersatu’s top leadership believed that not every coalition partner in Barisan Nasional was on board with Umno’s decision to sever ties with Bersatu.

“First of all, we accept Umno’s decision to exit Perikatan. Nevertheless, we wait for Barisan’s stand.

“Because we know that not everyone is on board with Zahid. So we will leave it to Barisan to decide, ” said the source, who attended the Bersatu meeting at Hotel Everly in Putrajaya on Thursday (March 4) evening.

The meeting was held to discuss Umno’s decision to sever ties with the party.

At the same time, the source also said Bersatu’s supreme council accepted Umno’s decision and there would be no appeal.

“We respect their decision. We are not going to appeal and beg, ” the source said.

The source also described the meeting that began at 4.30pm as a short and simple affair, without elaborating.

It is understood that Bersatu will issue a press statement on this matter soon.

Earlier in the day, Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said the decision to notify Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin of severing ties with Bersatu came about after considering the views of party grassroots.

Ahmad also said the decision was made after careful consideration and after weighing the pros and cons of the party’s inclusion in the Perikatan government.

Recently, an Umno letter signed by party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had circulated on social media, claiming that the party’s supreme council had decided in a Feb 9 meeting not to cooperate with Bersatu in the 15th General Election.

The letter addressed to Muhyiddin also stated that Umno would continue to give its support to the Perikatan government until Parliament is dissolved.

