‘WARM WATER’ HEALTH MINISTER INSISTS ‘NO EVIDENCE’ OF QUEUE-CUTTING, ABUSE OF POWER IN VACCINE ROLLOUT – YET ISSUES ‘GAG ORDER’ ON MOH STAFF AS PUBLIC COMPLAINTS MOUNT
Health minister says checked Covid-19 vaccine queue-cutting claims, found no evidence any took place
Speaking to Malay Mail, Dr Adham insisted that vaccines have so far only been administered to those who were due to get them.
He said some confusion may have occurred as some got their shots earlier when those scheduled to be vaccinated before them either were not present or arrived late.
“So, I deny there was queue-cutting. What happened was, after investigations, I found that those who were supposed to be vaccinated did not turn up or did not come on time as they should.
“So we were forced to find others at that time to avoid wasting the vaccine. That did happen, but we still gave the jabs to frontliners. Not those who were accused of getting it because of their connections.
“It was given to frontliners who were present at that time,” he said when asked about the controversy.
Explaining further, Dr Adham said state executive councillors, elected federal and state lawmakers as well as senators were listed among first category recipients for phase one of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme and qualified to be vaccinated as frontliners.
He also said the ministry used an appointment system for vaccination to ensure only those eligible would receive them.
However, the minister said he has ordered Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah and all state health directors to investigate any claims of queue cutting seriously.
In a joint press conference with law minister Datuk Seri Takiyudin Hassan Wednesday, Dr Adham said Covid-19 vaccine queue jumpers could be fined up to RM50,000, imprisoned not more than six months, or both, national news agency Bernama reported.
He reportedly said such action could be taken under Section 31, which is a new provision under the Emergency (Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases) (Amendment) Ordinance 2021, which comes into effect on March 11.
He was quoted saying that Section 31 provided for the imposition of penalties under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342) for any offence not specified in it
Complaints of politicians and their aides of cutting the line for the Covid-19 vaccine made the rounds on social media following its rollout last week.
The aforementioned groups of individuals were listed under the Second Category of frontliners on the bottom most on the list of 12 groups eligible for vaccinations, far behind those listed under the First Category.
Under the guideline, frontliners are defined as individuals with high risks of contracting and infected by Covid-19 as they were exposed to infected patients, high-risks infected patients, patient samples or environment which had the potential to cause an infection.
The frontliner group is also divided into two categories, the First Category and Second Category respectively.
Ranking first and second in the list of 12 were those from the health sector (general practitioners, private dentists, private labouratories and traditional medicine practitioners) and enforcement agencies (Royal Malaysia Police, Malaysian Armed Forces, Immigration Department, Fire and Rescue Department, Prisons Department, Civil Defence Force and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency.
Primary and secondary school teachers with comorbidities and Health Ministry contractors (sanitisation and security) were also included in the Second Category frontliners list.
Separately, the First Category comprised technical personnel directly involved with treatment care (including institutions under the Health Ministry, Defence Ministry, private hospitals and teaching hospitals); while those in the Second Category comprised personnel involved in the health sector, enforcement agencies, security personnel and essential services.
Examples of technical personnel (management and professionals, paramedics and auxiliaries) listed under the guideline were medical officers, dentistry officers, pharmacists, science officers, environmental health officers, nurses and various assistant health officers.
However, the definitive list is subjected to future amendments on decisions and conditions stipulated by the Special Committee for Ensuring Access to Covid-19 Vaccine Supply (JKJAV).
On March 1, JKJAV said that only Cabinet members, state executive councillors, federal and state lawmakers and government officials accompanying ministers abroad qualify as political “frontliners” for phase one of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, according to a guideline released today.
The definitive guideline was shared by Minister of Science, Innovation and Technology (Mosti) Khairy Jamaluddin, following reports that some politicians and their aides were given access to the vaccines last week ahead of their turns.
Health Ministry issues gag order against staff after public complaints on Covid-19 vaccine rollout
“In line with the principle of service and rules regarding discipline, each and every civil servant is warned against making direct or indirect statement, touching on the execution of any public policies, programmes and government decisions without obtaining prior permission.
“Statements which are improper and made without checking would not only affect the image of the officer as a civil servant, but in fact it can cause confusion and anxiety in the community, as well as sully the credibility of the civil service and the government,” Shafiq said.
Instead, he said staff should use “the right response and complaint channels”, as well as to uphold the image and credibility of the officer, the civil service and the government.
“Every staff in MoH is reminded from time to time to mind their courteousness when using social media, and to be mindful of its usage limits, so as to not commit any wrongdoings which can result in disciplinary action,” he said.
He also said the ministry is taking social media abuse, as well as improper statements by its staff members, as a serious matter.
Shafiq also warned disciplinary action against those who are found to have violated the set rules.
This comes following several complaints by public healthcare workers over political leaders allegedly jumping the queue to get vaccinated against Covid-19, usually at the detriment of MoH staff.
Minister of Science and Technology Khairy Jamaluddin, who is in charge of the vaccines access under the Special Committee for Ensuring Access to Covid-19 Vaccine Supply, then stepped in and promised to investigate such cases.
On the same day, Putrajaya then issued a guideline saying Cabinet members, state executive councillors, federal and state lawmakers and government officials accompanying ministers abroad now qualify as political “frontliners” for phase one of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.
MALAY MAIL
.