A FEW UMNO ‘STATE LEADERS & CABINET MINISTERS’ READY TO DUMP ZAHID IN FAVOR OF MUHYIDDIN – BERSATU’S FLYING CAR MINISTER REDZUAN CLAIMS ‘TRUE STANCE OF UMNO NOT YET CLEAR AS THERE ARE THOSE IN UMNO WHO WANT A NEW LEADER’

PPBM unfazed by Zahid’s letter, says Redzuan

PETALING JAYA: A senior PPBM leader says they are unfazed by Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s letter to Muhyiddin Yassin, which said Umno will not work with the party in the next general election.

Speaking to FMT, Redzuan Yusof, a PPBM Supreme Council member, said the party’s leadership doubted that the contents of Zahid’s letter was reflective of what the whole of Umno wanted.

“We are cool, we are not unnerved. We were informed that during a recent Barisan Nasional meeting, the other component parties rejected Umno’s purported stance.

“I myself have learned that a few state leaders and cabinet members are slowly building continued support for Muhyiddin,” he said after a PPBM Supreme Council meeting today.

Redzuan said he had no intention of meddling in another party’s affairs but believes Umno’s “true stance” will be clearer after it holds its party elections.

He said that from his interactions with his friends in Umno, some are pushing for party polls before GE15 to find a new leader to take them into the elections.

“I am of the impression there are those in Umno who want a new leader who will restore the dignity, integrity, solidarity, and unity within the party.”

Previously, 147 of the 191 Umno divisions had called for the party to withdraw its cooperation with PPBM.

The Umno Supreme Council had said it would finalise its decision on the party’s cooperation with PPBM at its twice-postponed annual general meeting, now set for March 27 and 28.

Earlier today, Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan said the party’s stance on its cooperation with PPBM was decided after “careful consideration”.

This included the views of the grassroots, as well as “the benefits and disadvantages of being a part of the government” during the pandemic.

Ahmad also said the party believed political cooperation must be based on honesty and sincerity “in order to protect the welfare of the people”.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.