BOMBSHELL – ‘AGONG MUST BE SENSITIVE TO HIS RESPONSIBILITIES TOWARDS THE COUNTRY’: “THE CONSTITUTION DEMANDS THAT AGONG DOES NOT ALLOW ANY LAPSE IN CALLING OF PARLIAMENT BEYOND 6 MONTHS” – KU LI WARNS CONSTITUTION IS SUPREME & BINDING TO ALL INCLUDING KING & PM

Agong must not allow Parliament to go six months without assembling, says Ku Li

THE Yang di-Pertuan Agong must not allow Parliament to lapse beyond six months, said Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah.

“The (federal) constitution demands that the Agong not allow any lapse in calling of the Parliament beyond six months,” said the Gua Musang MP in a statement today.

He said the constitution is supreme in Malaysia and is binding to all, including the king and the prime minister.

“There are no prerogatives vested in the Agong or the prime minister,” he added.

The Kelantan prince said the king must also be sensitive to his responsibilities towards the country.

“Article 55 of the constitution is very clear in the constitutional duty of the Agong. It is not a function, but a constitutional duty that cannot be compromised,” said the Umno veteran.

It would be unconstitutional, he said, if Parliament was prorogued without justification.

“And if the prorogue has frustrated or prevented the ability of Parliament to carry out its duty – to supervise the executive, then it is unconstitutional,” said Razaleigh.

The longest-serving MP was commenting on law minister Takiyuddin Hassan’s remarks that the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government will not convene another Parliament session as many MPs are in high-risk groups.

Takiyuddin said Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, however, has promised to call for Parliament after the state of emergency ends on August 1.

Previously, the Agong had said that Parliament can convene during the emergency on a date that his majesty deems suitable, on the advice of the prime minister.

The PN government has until June 29 to call for a sitting, failing which Parliament could be dissolved for failing to hold any meeting within six months. – THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

Ku Li: Constitution is supreme, efforts to block Parliament unlawful

The Gua Musang MP said that any attempts to compromise the role of the Parliament and prevent it from exercising its true functions should be deemed illegal. — Picture by Hari Anggara KUALA LUMPUR — Veteran lawmaker Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah today warned the government that the Federal Constitution would be undermined by the stifling of Parliament. The Gua Musang MP said that any attempts to compromise the role of the Parliament and prevent it from exercising its true functions should be deemed illegal. “It is established constitutional law that if the decision to prorogue Parliament is without justification, it is unlawful. “If the prorogation has the effect of frustrating or preventing the ability of Parliament to carry out its constitutional function, to supervise the Executive, then it is unconstitutional,” he wrote in a statement today. The Umno veteran then stressed that the constitution applies to all Malaysians, regardless of status, with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and prime minister as its sworn guardians. Responding to lawyers’ remarks that it was the prime minister’s prerogative to determine when Parliament should sit despite the Agong saying it can, he argued that this view was incorrect. “There are no prerogatives vested in the Agong or the prime minister. The Constitution is supreme. “Lawyers who talk about prerogatives in relation to the conditional system in Malaysia are mistaken and have not understood that Malaysia is bound by the Constitution, and no prerogative, either historically or constitutionally, exists. “Article 55 of the Constitution is very clear in the constitutional duty of the Agong. It’s not a function, it is a constitutional duty, and that duty cannot be compromised,” he wrote. Tengku Razaleigh added that the recent decree was done by the King to ensure Parliament would go more than six months without meeting, as constitutionally required. This after de facto law minister Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan yesterday announced the government’s decision to delay the sitting of Parliament despite the King’s decree, citing the advanced ages of most lawmakers as a possible risk. He added that the risk was exponentially high as each MP would be accompanied by at least three officers. He said this excluded other government officials who would also be in attendance in Parliament, and said there would have been a large number of people gathering within an enclosed area at one time. The PAS lawmaker asserted that Parliament was not suspended but merely postponed, going on to say their decision to not convene on March 8 as previously scheduled was based on existing scientific and data findings and described the MPs as among Malaysia’s Covid-19 “frontliners”. Parliament last sat in November of last year. MALAY MAIL THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / MALAY MAIL

.