IN LINE WITH THE POLITICAL TEMPERATURE OR NOT, NEW COVID CASES GO BACK ABOVE 2,000 LEVEL AGAIN – YET MUHYIDDIN REGIME MULLING ‘POSSIBILITY OF INTERSTATE TRAVEL’

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia recorded 2,063 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday (March 4), bringing the cumulative total to 307,943.

In a tweet, the Health Ministry said within the same 24-hour period, there were five fatalities, bringing the death toll to 1,153.

Nine are imported infections, while the rest are local transmissions.

Another 2,922 patients were discharged from medical facilities nationwide, which means 283,629 have recovered from the Covid-19 to date.

There are still 23,161 active cases nationwide.

From this number, 193 are in intensive care units, with 99 requiring ventilator support.

Ismail Sabri: Possibility of interstate travel being discussed

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is considering opening up interstate travel, but this will depend on the Covid-19 zone designation of the areas where the journey starts and ends, says Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The Senior Minister (Security) said on Thursday (March 4) the possibility was being discussed but there were many issues to resolve.

“I cannot make any announcement yet but we are looking at all outcomes.

“For example, travelling from green state to green state such as Pahang to Terengganu – both are under recovery MCO, so this may be allowed.

“But problems can also arise, taking travel from Putrajaya to Melaka as an example. Both are under recovery MCO, but one will have to travel through Negri Sembilan, which is under conditional MCO.

“Some may say just don’t stop in Negri, but who will monitor this?” he asked.

He said the authorities would need to study the issue carefully before making a decision.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said those entering Sabah for work or other matters with permission from the police will need to undergo a swab test three days before their journey.

“Only individuals who test negative and don’t show symptoms will be allowed in and need not undergo quarantine.

“Those leaving Sabah for the peninsula need not undergo a swab test, but individuals who want to go into Sarawak and Labuan will need to undergo a swab test three days prior to their journey as well,” he said.

He said Individuals who were entering Sarawak with police permission need to undergo a swab test three days prior to their journey and must be quarantined for 14 days once they arrive.

“For Sarawakians, the cost of swab tests and quarantine will be borne by the state,” he said, adding that others would have to bear the costs themselves.

