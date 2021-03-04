‘ASK HAMZAH’ – BERSATU MEETING ENDS, MUHYIDDIN PASSES HOT POTATO ON WHAT TO DO WITH UMNO PULLOUT DECISION TO HOME MINISTER

PUTRAJAYA: The Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) supreme council meeting has just ended.

Its president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, when asked if the meeting reached any decision on Umno’s decision to end cooperation, replied: “Yes there is. But ask Hamzah (Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin).”

Bersatu held its supreme council meeting on Thursday afternoon (March 4) to decide on Umno’s termination of cooperation with the party.

The supreme council meeting started at 4.30pm and ended at 7pm.

Earlier in the day, Hamzah said the party’s political bureau chaired by Muhyiddin had convened on Wednesday to discuss the Feb 26 letter sent by the Umno president.

He said the supreme council would look into this in the meeting and discuss it with component parties at the next Perikatan Nasional supreme council meeting.

