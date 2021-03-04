SECRET? HOW SILLY! THE ONLY ‘SECRET’ IS MCA & MIC ARE SCARED STIFF – TOO FRIGHTENED TO DUMP UMNO, TOO AFRAID TO OFFEND MUHYIDDIN! OBVIOUSLY FOR NOW, BN CO-OPERATES WITH PN – BUT ONCE BOSS PARTY UMNO PULLS OUT OF PN, HOW CAN MCA & MIC STILL ‘CO-OPERATE’ WITH MUHYIDDIN UNLESS THEY LEAVE BN!

‘It’s a secret’ – BN source says on whether coalition will work with PN in GE15

BN’s position on whether to cooperate with Perikatan Nasional in the next general election is unclear following Umno’s decision to end ties with Bersatu once Parliament is dissolved.

For now, at least, the cooperation will continue, according to a BN source.

“BN made a decision to continue cooperation with PN. This was a unanimous decision,” the source told Malaysiakini.

He said representatives from Umno, MCA, MIC and PBRS were all present for the meeting, except for PBRS president Joseph Kurup.

He added that “BN also decided to reject cooperation with PKR president Anwar Ibrahim, DAP, and Amanah”.

But when asked whether BN would cooperate with PN in the 15th general election, the source replied: “That’s a secret”.

Umno, in a letter to Bersatu, said it would end ties with the latter in the next general election but would stay in the PN government until Parliament is dissolved.

Asked about the Umno letter, the BN source said this was not discussed at last night’s meeting.

“Umno not cooperating with Bersatu wasn’t discussed. That’s Umno’s domestic issue. It has nothing to do with BN,” he said.

Bersatu is set to decide on its stance on Umno today.

It would also discuss the matter with the PN supreme council soon.

MCA and MIC each have one minister in the PN cabinet, while Umno has 8 ministers.

MIC was slated to join PN last year but made a U-turn.

Officially, party president SA Vigneswaran said there was confusion on whether BN parties would join PN.

However, party sources had told Malaysiakini said there was dissatisfaction with Bersatu’s Azmin Ali.

MIC has also been at loggerheads with PAS’ Kedah Menteri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor over the latter’s alleged insensitivity towards Indians and Hindus.

MCA, meanwhile, has not made known its stance on PN.

MKINI

.