BOMBSHELL – THE REAL UMNO REBELS SHOW HAND – SHAHIDAN & PERLIS UMNO TO DEFY SUPREME COUNCIL, WILL CONTINUE TO WORK WITH BERSATU – WHILE ANNUAR MUSA CRITICIZES DECISION TO SEVER TIES WITH PM – WILL THEY BE SACKED OR WILL UMNO SPLIT UP?

PETALING JAYA: In what looks to be an act of defiance against a Supreme Council decision, Perlis Umno will continue working with PPBM in the 15th general election, state party chief Shahidan Kassim said.

“Perlis Umno’s decision is to support the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government and when it’s elections, we will work with PPBM and PAS. We don’t want to be an opposition state,” Shahidan told FMT.

Shahidan also said he has yet to be informed by the Umno leadership on the party’s stand on not working with PPBM in GE15, saying he had only seen what was shared on social media.

“We have yet to receive the official decision. Cooperation between Umno, PPBM and PAS in Perlis is necessary to win the elections.”

This morning, PPBM confirmed that Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had sent a letter to Muhyiddin Yassin, declaring that Umno would not cooperate with PPBM in GE15 and that the party would only work with the PN government until Parliament was dissolved.

PPBM secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin said the party’s Supreme Council would decide the issue with its PN allies later today.

While former Barisan Nasional secretary-general Annuar Musa described the decision as premature, Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan maintained that the letter was penned after careful consideration of the grassroots’ views.

