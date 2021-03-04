BATTLE ROYALE EXPLODES INTO THE OPEN – MUHYIDDIN TO SACK UMNO MINISTERS FROM HIS CABINET? IS HIS OWN POSITION AS PM GUARANTEED? AS RUMORS SWIRL, UMNO DIGS IN – SAYS IT TOOK GRASSROOTS VIEWS INTO ACCOUNT BEFORE DECISION TO CUT TIES WITH BERSATU
PETALING JAYA: Special functions minister Redzuan Yusof has denied reports that Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will be asked to drop all Umno ministers from his Cabinet.
This follows a report that the PPBM Supreme Council was going to ask the prime minister to remove the ministers in response to Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s letter to Muhyiddin.
Redzuan, who is also a PPBM Supreme Council member, laughed off the claim and said he had not heard of such a move.
“I don’t think (this will happen) unless they want the government to collapse. Anyway, tonight, we will have the top leadership meeting,” he told FMT.
A Suara TV report, quoting sources, claimed that Muhyiddin would be asked to remove all Umno leaders in the Cabinet and in positions in government-linked companies.
It said Muhyiddin’s position as prime minister was guaranteed due to the emergency, with only the Yang di-Pertuan Agong having the power to appoint someone else he deems suitable for the post.
Earlier today, PPBM confirmed that Zahid sent a letter to Muhyiddin to inform him that Umno would not cooperate with PPBM in the next general election and would only work with the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government until Parliament was dissolved.
PPBM’s Supreme Council will meet to decide on its stand on the matter today, and will discuss it with its PN allies PAS, STAR, SAPP and Gerakan.
Umno says took grassroots views into account, weighed pros and cons before deciding to cut ties with Bersatu
In a statement, the Pontian MP confirmed that the decision was reached by the Umno supreme council during a meeting on February 19, following another meeting on February 15 involving five top leaders from Umno, Bersatu and PAS where Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had urged Umno to make its stance clear.
“From early times, Umno has always held to the stand that to ensure long-lasting and effective unity in a coalition or political alliance, it must be based on honesty and sincerity, to take care of the public’s welfare.
“Thus this decision was reached after taking into consideration the grassroots views and after carefully weighing the advantages and disadvantages of being in the government while the public is faced with the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Ahmad Maslan.
Yesterday, reports emerged that the Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had sent a letter — dated February 26 — to Bersatu president, Muhyiddin, carrying news of the Umno supreme council’s decision to terminate its alliance with Bersatu.
Today, Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said his party has taken note of the decision and will determine its own stance during a Bersatu supreme council meeting today.
The two former political rivals, with Bersatu formed as a splinter from Umno, had joined forces to take down the Pakatan Harapan government to form the Perikatan Nasional (PN) alliance.
Umno remains in the Muafakat Nasional pact with Islamist party PAS, and in Barisan Nasional with among others MCA and MIC.
Other PN members include Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku, Parti Progresif Sabah and Gerakan. MALAY MAIL
FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / MALAY MAIL
.