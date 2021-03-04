BATTLE ROYALE EXPLODES INTO THE OPEN – MUHYIDDIN TO SACK UMNO MINISTERS FROM HIS CABINET? IS HIS OWN POSITION AS PM GUARANTEED? AS RUMORS SWIRL, UMNO DIGS IN – SAYS IT TOOK GRASSROOTS VIEWS INTO ACCOUNT BEFORE DECISION TO CUT TIES WITH BERSATU

PETALING JAYA: Special functions minister Redzuan Yusof has denied reports that Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will be asked to drop all Umno ministers from his Cabinet.

This follows a report that the PPBM Supreme Council was going to ask the prime minister to remove the ministers in response to Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s letter to Muhyiddin.

Redzuan, who is also a PPBM Supreme Council member, laughed off the claim and said he had not heard of such a move.

“I don’t think (this will happen) unless they want the government to collapse. Anyway, tonight, we will have the top leadership meeting,” he told FMT.

A Suara TV report, quoting sources, claimed that Muhyiddin would be asked to remove all Umno leaders in the Cabinet and in positions in government-linked companies.

It said Muhyiddin’s position as prime minister was guaranteed due to the emergency, with only the Yang di-Pertuan Agong having the power to appoint someone else he deems suitable for the post.

Earlier today, PPBM confirmed that Zahid sent a letter to Muhyiddin to inform him that Umno would not cooperate with PPBM in the next general election and would only work with the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government until Parliament was dissolved.

PPBM’s Supreme Council will meet to decide on its stand on the matter today, and will discuss it with its PN allies PAS, STAR, SAPP and Gerakan.

