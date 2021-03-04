FORM A SHADOW CABINET AHEAD OF GE15 – BUT OF COURSE, ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR WON’T DARE – HE KNOWS ONLY TOO WELL HOW WEAK IS HIS REAL POSITION! ‘ANWAR MUST START THIS PROCESS & STOP SAYING THE PARTIES ARE FRAGMENTED & EVERYBODY WANTS THIS POSITION & THAT,’ SAYS UPKO CHIEF. ‘HOW ELSE CAN WE ACHIEVE UNITY? YOU ACHIEVE UNITY BY STARTING THE PROCESS’

Upko president Wilfred Madius Tangau has challenged opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim to form a shadow cabinet ahead of the next general election.

At a webinar organised by Bersih 2.0 today, the Tuaran parliamentarian said a shadow cabinet platform would allow the opposition to scrutinise the government’s policies and at the same time formulate its alternative policies for the voters.

Madius said Anwar should stop giving reasons not to form a shadow.

“I want to put this challenge to Anwar. The opposition leader is the prime minister in waiting and a candidate for the prime minister (post).

“He must start this process and stop saying that the parties are fragmented, and everybody wants this position and that position,” he said.

“How can we achieve unity? You can achieve unity by starting the process. I am saying start the process before it is too late.

“When you start this process, you will identify various challenges, such as whether a certain party will demand certain posts,” he said.

Madius said Anwar would be doing a disservice to the country if he fails to create a shadow cabinet as it is an important platform, particularly when Parliament is suspended during the current nationwide emergency, which will only end in August.

He said a shadow cabinet would allow the opposition to present alternative policies to the people.

“If we want to develop Malaysia into a mature democracy, where the people vote based on policies offered by parties, I don’t see how we can do this without a shadow cabinet,” he said.

Maidus said a shadow cabinet would also play a part as check and balance on the government.

Similarly, he called all state opposition leaders to form their respective state-level shadow cabinets.

The webinar was held in conjunction with a research report launched by Bersih 2.0 on the importance of having a shadow cabinet.

MKINI

