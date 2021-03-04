PAS – SO RELIGIOUS, YET UNABLE TO UNDERSTAND MORALS: HALF-PAST-SIX, HOMEGROWN BRAND OF HYPOCRITICAL ‘MORALITY’ – SURELY HADI & CO ARE GIVING MALAYS & ISLAM A BAD NAME!

A party led by a man who thinks it is OK to lie admittedly lacks a moral compass, so let us help the bewildered PAS Vice President to answer his own question.

When a government or wealthy party abuses its powers to blackmail and bribe MPs to ditc, Yh their voters and hop parties in return for stolen and corruptly channelled public money this is immoral.

It is bad. Very haram.

If someone switches parties because they have a dispute this can also be criticised and there are political consequences, but it is not immoral or illegal in the same way as theft of public money and abuse of power.

We hope you see the difference, but corruption soon becomes a cancer that destroys the mind, so you probably cannot.

The PAS (Religious Party) Struggles To Understand Morality

PAS vice-president Mohd Amar Abdullah said the opposition practised a double standard when it came to political defections. He said the opposition had no trouble with government MPs defecting, but were upset when it was the other way around. “The problem with the opposition, if their people go and support the government, they get angry. “But if someone from the government jumps to support them (the opposition), that’s okay. That’s the problem with them,” Amar (above) told reporters in Kota Bharu, Kelantan today.

