MALAYSIANS REEL IN SHOCK AT HORROR ‘BRIDGE COLLAPSE’, KILLING 2 & LEAVING 3 INJURED ALONG MRR2 HIGHWAY
2 dead, 3 injured in MRR2 highway bridge collapse
PETALING JAYA: Police tonight confirmed that two women died after a scaffolding at the construction site of a flyover, collapsed onto the van they were in.
The five occupants were trapped for a few hours in the incident along the MRR2. The driver and two other women escaped with injuries.
All five were locals aged between 30 and 45 years old.
“They will be brought to HUKM,” Cheras police chief Mohamed Mokhsein Mohamed Zon told reporters, referring to Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz UKM.
A spokesman for the Kuala Lumpur Fire Department said that rescuers had arrived at the scene shortly after receiving an emergency call at 5.58pm.
They were rescued at 9.26pm.
Highway concessionaire Projek Lintasan Kota Holdings Sdn Bhd (Prolintas) said the accident occurred when an “overloaded trailer” crashed into a scaffolding at the site.
“The trailer is not involved or linked to the construction of the SUKE highway in any way,” it said in a statement.
Meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Zulkefly Yahya said police have detained the driver of the trailer to facilitate investigations.
He said, the driver had lodged a report at the Sungai Besi police station immediately after the accident.
“We apprehended the driver to have his statement recorded and had him take a urine test,” he told reporters, adding the case was being investigated for reckless driving. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
Five in van feared trapped after scaffolding collapses at flyover along MRR2
Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigations and Enforcement Department chief Assistant Commissioner Zulkifli Yahya said initial investigations revealed the incident is believed to have been caused by a lorry, one loaded with an excavator as its cargo, that crashed into the ongoing construction site.
“As a result of the collision, materials from the construction fell onto a factory van that was travelling from the direction of the city centre, with four or five passengers inside.
“The current status of the victims is still unknown. As of now, rescuers are in the process of lifting and removing the collapsed construction building materials,” Zulkifli said in a statement this evening.
Earlier, the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said it was alerted of the emergency at 5.58 pm.
“According to the operations commander, rescuers confirmed the collapse of a bridge that is still under construction that is said to have crashed onto a factory van.
“Initial investigations showed that five people could be trapped within the factory van,” the department said in a statement.
Posts being shared on social media show collapsed scaffolding and support beams at the scene of the incident, which caused further traffic congestion during the daily rush-hour crawl.
Separately, Zulkifli earlier today confirmed the incident and had said investigators were still on site.
“The investigating officer is currently probing the incident. Bomba is currently trying to extract the victims,” he said briefly. MALAY MAIL
