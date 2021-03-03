MALAYSIANS REEL IN SHOCK AT HORROR ‘BRIDGE COLLAPSE’, KILLING 2 & LEAVING 3 INJURED ALONG MRR2 HIGHWAY

2 dead, 3 injured in MRR2 highway bridge collapse

PETALING JAYA: Police tonight confirmed that two women died after a scaffolding at the construction site of a flyover, collapsed onto the van they were in.

The five occupants were trapped for a few hours in the incident along the MRR2. The driver and two other women escaped with injuries.

All five were locals aged between 30 and 45 years old.

“They will be brought to HUKM,” Cheras police chief Mohamed Mokhsein Mohamed Zon told reporters, referring to Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz UKM.

A spokesman for the Kuala Lumpur Fire Department said that rescuers had arrived at the scene shortly after receiving an emergency call at 5.58pm.

They were rescued at 9.26pm.

Highway concessionaire Projek Lintasan Kota Holdings Sdn Bhd (Prolintas) said the accident occurred when an “overloaded trailer” crashed into a scaffolding at the site.

“The trailer is not involved or linked to the construction of the SUKE highway in any way,” it said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Zulkefly Yahya said police have detained the driver of the trailer to facilitate investigations.

He said, the driver had lodged a report at the Sungai Besi police station immediately after the accident.

“We apprehended the driver to have his statement recorded and had him take a urine test,” he told reporters, adding the case was being investigated for reckless driving. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

