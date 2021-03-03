1,745 NEW COVID-19 CASES – 11 NEW CLUSTERS

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has reported 1,745 Covid-19 cases and seven deaths in the past 24 hours.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said there were 2,276 recoveries, bringing the total number of those discharged to 280,707.

In a statement, Noor Hisham said the total number of infections now stands at 305,880.

There are 24,025 active cases, with 195 patients being treated in intensive care and 95 requiring respiratory assistance.

Meanwhile, the seven deaths take the number of fatalities to 1,148.

The new cases today comprised 1,743 local infections and two imported cases. Of the local cases, 1,037 were Malaysians and 706 foreigners.

Selangor, with 640 cases, was again the state with the highest number of infections today, followed by Johor (376), Sarawak (139), Perak (136), Sabah (95), Kuala Lumpur (92), Penang (90), Kedah (40), Melaka (36), Pahang (36), Kelantan (33), Negeri Sembilan (24), Terengganu (five) and Putrajaya (three).

No new cases were detected in Labuan and Perlis.

There were 47 cases from clusters in prisons today, mostly involving the Telok Mas prison cluster (20).

Six of the seven who died were Malaysians aged between 50 and 86, all of whom had existing medical conditions.

The foreigner who died was a 71-year old woman from Kuala Lumpur. – FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

11 new Covid-19 clusters, 9 involving workplaces

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has detected 11 new Covid-19 clusters in the past 24 hours, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today. In a statement, he said nine of them were workplace clusters, one community cluster and the remaining one involving high-risk group. Five clusters were detected in Selangor, while Johor, Kelantan, Kedah, Pahang, Negeri Sembilan and Melaka detected one cluster each. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

