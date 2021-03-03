COPS TO PROBE ZETIS HUSBAND OVER 1MDB FUNDS – AMID REPORTS SINGAPORE POLICE HAD INFORMED BANK NEGARA OF ‘SUSPICIOUS TRANSACTIONS’

PETALING JAYA: The police are investigating Tawfiq Ayman, the husband of former Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) governor Zeti Akhtar Aziz, over 1MDB-related funds which were allegedly transferred to a bank account he owns in Singapore.

This follows reports that Singapore police had informed BNM of suspicious transactions involving a company owned by Zeti’s husband and one of her sons, with funds coming in from accounts linked to Low Taek Jho, also known as Jho Low, who is known to be one of the masterminds behind the 1MDB scandal.

Bukit Aman Commercial Criminal Investigation Department director Zainuddin Yaacob said the police are investigating the case under the Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters Act as they need to record the statements of people living abroad.

He advised the public against speculating or issuing statements on the matter until their investigations are completed and the case is referred to the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

On Saturday, The Edge reported that the Singapore police had informed BNM of suspicious transactions involving a company owned by Zeti’s husband and her son, with the funds coming from accounts linked to Jho Low.

According to documents it had sighted, it said, the Commercial Affairs Department had shared this information with the Malaysian central bank in 2015 and 2016. Zeti was BNM governor when this information was relayed to it.

This involved suspicious funds going into the account of Iron Rhapsody Ltd, which was owned by Zeti’s husband, Tawfiq, and a son who was not named.

The source of four of the transactions, it added, involved funds from profits that Low and his cohorts made from the RM5 billion 1MDB/TIA (Terengganu Investment Authority) bonds arranged by Ambank in 2009.

In December last year, Umno Youth lodged a report against Zeti and her family following a blog post claiming that they had received over RM100 million from Low, which included 1MDB funds.

According to the post, Zeti’s family members had allegedly executed statutory declarations in which they admitted to having received funds from Singapore bank accounts, and that they had come from a company linked to Jho Low.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

