HERE IT COMES – UMNO FORMALLY WRITES TO MUHYIDDIN TO CANCEL CO-OPERATION WITH BERSATU & PN ONCE PARLIAMENT IS DISSOLVED – ALL UMNO MPs TO WITHDRAW SUPPORT FOR MUHYIDDIN THEN

Umno has sent a letter to Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin informing that its supreme council has decided to terminate the party’s cooperation with Bersatu and Perikatan Nasional (PN) once the 15th general election comes around.

Umno sources confirmed that the letter was sent to Muhyiddin on Feb 26, who is also the Bersatu president.

However, the source said the party had yet to receive a response.

“Yes, the letter was sent on Feb 26 to inform of the Umno supreme council’s decision to terminate cooperation with Bersatu.

“Umno MPs will also give support to the PN government until Parliament is dissolved.

“However, there hasn’t been any reply to the letter,” the source told Malaysiakini.

The source said the letter was written based on the recent Umno supreme council meeting in Janda Baik, Pahang.

On Jan 9, the supreme council had reportedly agreed with the motion to terminate its cooperation with Bersatu ahead of the 15th general election.

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, however, said a final decision on the motion still needs to be validated by the party’s highest decision-making body – the Umno general assembly – which was supposed to be held on Jan 31.

He said the proposal was among the motions received by the supreme council for its Jan 6 meeting and would be inserted as among the motions for the Umno president policy speech at the assembly.

However, Umno was forced to postpone the assembly following the implementation of the second movement control order.

Federal Territories Minister Annuar Musa

Previously, former Umno and BN secretary-general Annuar Musa urged the Umno leadership to explain whether it is true that the party will not cooperate with Bersatu in the next general election.

If true, he said it would be a loss to Umno as it would have to face the election alone.

He also questioned whether Umno views its present cooperation in the PN government only as a temporary arrangement until Parliament is dissolved.

