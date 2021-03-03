BOMBSHELL – ‘DERHAKA’ OR NOT, IT’S OFFICIAL – ‘SCARED OF LOSING POWER’ MUHYIDDIN USES COVID-19 AGAINST AGONG’S DECREE – PARLIAMENT TO STAY CLOSED BECAUSE MANY MPs IN HIGH-RISK GROUP, ANNOUNCES LAW MINISTER TAKIYUDDIN – BUT HOW WILL MALAYS TAKE IT? IS THIS NOT ‘TREASONOUS; OR DISRESPECTING THE KING HIMSELF!

No Parliament as many MPs in Covid-19 high-risk group, says minister

A SIGNIFICANT number of lawmakers are senior citizens who are considered Covid-19 high-risk cases, said law minister Takiyuddin Hassan.

The minister, who is also in charge of Parliamentary Affairs, said there are 77 MPs aged between 60 and 69 while 19 are between the ages of 70 and 79.

There are four MPs who are 80 and above.

Excluding the Batu Sapi and Gerik parliamentary seats, which are currently vacant following the death of the MPs, there are 220 lawmakers in Dewan Rakyat.

“A bulk of our MPs belong to the high-risk group. We do not want our MPs to be exposed because we have to be in a confined area,” he said.

“When Parliament is in session, each MP will have three aides. So that is 220 multiplied by three. In addition to that, there are government officials.”

He said Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has assured that Parliament can convene after the emergency ends on August 1.

“That is our justification. There is no other reason,” Takiyuddin said in justifying why Parliament meetings cannot be held at the moment.

The Kota Baru MP was responding to questions on the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s consent for Parliament to meet during the emergency.

“His majesty has stated his view that parliament can convene during the emergency on a date that his majesty deems suitable, on the advice of the prime minister,” the comptroller of the Royal Household Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin had said in a statement.

Takiyuddin said the cabinet has advised the king that there will not be a sitting at this juncture.

He said the advice was given based on legal reasons and the pandemic. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

Takiyuddin: No Parliament sitting until Emergency ends Aug 1

PETALING JAYA: The Cabinet has advised the Yang di-Pertuan Agong that the Parliament sitting will not be convened during the Emergency Proclamation, says Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan (pic). The de facto law minister said the statement made by the Palace last week was to explain that there will be no Parliament sitting, and any decision to convene a sitting must be made by the Cabinet. “Now, the Cabinet advised the King that there is no Parliament sitting. That is the situation now,” he said during a press conference on Wednesday (March 3) at Putrajaya. Takiyuddin said the decision not to convene the Parliament sitting was also made based on science and data, as well as the Federal Constitution. At the same time, Takiyuddin also explained that there are many high-risk groups in the Parliament, given that 77 MPs are aged between 61 to 69, while another 19 MPs were aged between 70 to 79. He added that there are also four MPs who are aged 80 and above. There are 220 MPs in the 222-seat Dewan Rakyat, following the deaths of Batu Sapi MP Datuk Liew Vui Keong and Gerik MP Datuk Hasbullah Osman. “These are facts and you can check. A group of our MPs are in high-risk groups and they should not be exposed to Covid-19 because we are in a confined area due to the Parliament sitting.” Takiuuddin also added that when the Parliament convenes, each MP would have at least a group of three officers present in Parliament. “222 times three officers. How many would that be?” he questioned. Meanwhile, Takiyuddin said that the Parliament was suspended for a period of two years from 1969 to 1972 during the state of emergency then. “The present Emergency is until Aug 1 this year. That’s six months and 20 days,” he said. Takiyuddin also said Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin had assured to convene the Parliament once the Emergency Proclamation is lifted. “That is our explanation and justification. No other hidden meanings,” he added. Recently, Muhyiddin assured the public that Parliament will be dissolved and an election will be held once the Covid-19 pandemic is under control. ANN THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / ANN

