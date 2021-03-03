BOMBSHELL – AS ZAHID STARTS TO CALL MUHYIDDIN & BERSATU ‘ENEMIES’, ACCUSING THEM OF ‘SHOPPING TO STAY IN POWER’ – UMNO MATE ANNUAR MUSA RUSHES OUT TO UNDERMINE HIM WITH WARNING ‘UMNO WILL BE DISADVANTAGED IF IT PULLS OUT OF PN GOVT ONCE PARLIAMENT IS DISSOLVED AS IT WON’T GET TO BE PART OF CARETAKER GOVT’ – REALLY? BUT SURELY THAT DEPENDS ON THE AGONG!

In his usual cryptic style, Zahid made the allegation on his Facebook page without naming the “enemies”, but he left some clues.
The “enemies” that he referred to were those who focussed on Umno strongholds during the last general election in 2018.
“(During their rallies), they would disparage Umno leaders with all sorts of allegations. Then, they would mesmerise their audience with claims that they do not want to destroy Umno but instead ‘save’ Umno.
However, Zahid said that even after losing the last elections, Umno continued to be slandered, and there were attempts to “completely destroy” the party.
“We are aware that there will be karma for those who win elections through deceit, lies and slander.
“Now, they are doing whatever they can to trick the public and even ‘shopping’ here and there to hang on to power,” he said.
In this context, it is very likely that Zahid was referring to Bersatu, who was Umno’s enemy during the 2018 elections, only to forge an alliance two years later in the form of Perikatan Nasional.
Zahid is the leader of a faction within Umno that no longer wants to cooperate with Bersatu during the next elections.
However, the Umno’s official position will only be made clear after the party’s annual national delegates meeting on March 27 and 28.
Three key issues to be decided by the assembly are:
1. Whether to strengthen relations with PAS;
2. Whether to cut ties with Bersatu by the next general election; and,
3. Whether to lobby for elections to be held as early as the first quarter of 2021.
The annual meeting was supposed to be held last December but was postponed twice due to the Covid-19 pandemic. MKINI
Annuar: Not being part of caretaker govt disadvantageous to Umno
Former Umno supreme council member Annuar Musa today said should the party pull out of the Perikatan Nasional government once Parliament is dissolved, this would lead to disadvantages.
“If it is true that Umno’s participation in the federal government is only until Parliament is dissolved, will Umno not be part of the ‘caretaker’ government?
“Won’t doing so cause Umno to be disadvantaged? (In this scenario), it is for certain that the (caretaker) government – especially Bersatu – will not cooperate with Umno, which has decided to go against, or reject, Bersatu,” said Annuar in a statement today.
This is likely the first open admission by an Umno figure on the power of incumbency without an independent caretaker government.
According to him, it was also speculated that Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi relayed, in writing, the supreme council’s decision to Prime Minister and Bersatu leader Muhyiddin Yassin.
Annuar summarised the contents of the purported letter as follows:
1. Umno will not work with Bersatu come to the 15th general election; and
2. Umno will only be in the government until Parliament is dissolved.
He said the grassroots have a right to know if it was true that such a letter was submitted and why they weren’t consulted.
“Why act before the national delegates assembly meets (on March 27)?” asked Annuar.
He also urged the leadership to clarify if refusing to work with Bersatu during the next election meant Umno would also refuse to work with PN.
“Will this strengthen or weaken Umno?
“If a decision has been made to not work with Bersatu and PN, the grassroots want to know who will Umno ally with? Will we go alone? Will we work with PKR and Anwar, DAP and Lim Kit Siang? A new alignment?
“Has this decision been accepted by the BN supreme council? As party members, we await an explanation from the leadership,” Annuar added. MKINI
