BID TO ‘KILL OFF’ UMNO BY ITS OWN MEMBERS THROWN OUT!

Federal Court dismisses ex-members’ bid to dissolve Umno

THE Federal Court has dismissed an appeal by 16 former Umno members to dissolve the political party.

The former members were challenging the decision of the Registrar of Societies (RoS) to allow a time extension for Umno to hold its party elections.

A five-member bench chaired by Chief Judge of Malaya Azhar Mohamad said since the legal action was filed in 2018, Umno had already conducted party elections, therefore the matter before the court had become academic.

Azhar added that the internal affairs of a political party and its members are contractual in nature and that the court will not interfere in such matters.

The other four members of the bench were Federal Court judges Abdul Rahman Sebli, Hasnah Mohammed Hashim, Mary Lim Thiam Suan and Rhodzariah Bujang.

The 16 former members were represented by Haniff Khatri Abdulla.

The judicial review leave application against the RoS was filled at the Kuala Lumpur High Court in April 2018 but the court denied the application.

They also lost their appeal at the Court of Appeal in November 2018.

Last year, the Federal Court granted leave to the group to pursue the appeal.

In their suit, the 16 applicants from 11 Umno branches in six states, named the RoS and Ab Rauf Yusoh, who was sied in his capacity as Umno’s public officer, as respondents.

The applicants were seeking a certiorari order to revoke any RoS decision granted an extension for Umno to hold its elections.

The extension was given to Umno via a media statement dated March 5.

However, the 16 claimed this RoS extension did not comply with Umno’s own constitution.

Salihudin Ahmad Khalid, one of the 16 former Umno members, claimed that the elections at all party levels – Supreme Council, division and branch – had been delayed twice.

He stated this exceeded the maximum 18 months allowed for postponements of party elections, as stipulated by the Umno constitution.

They had also sought a declaration that Umno is illegal and is effectively dissolved as of April 20, 2018.

The 16 applicants were former Seri Merpati Pandan Indah branch chief Salihudin Ahmad Khalid, 51; Noor Halimi Yahya, 53; Mariam Mohd Ishak, 55; Mohd Hafami Hanif, 49; Saharudin Tukiman, 42; Azaid Jani, 34; Normalawati Hassan, 30; and Radiana Abd Manaf, 35.

Others are Mohd Rafeek Rahim, 37; Nurul Hanna Mohd Suhot, 37; Kamarul Abd Wahid, 45; Mohd Hikamal Md Hassim, 49; Muzamzamir Abd Wahab, 41; Norizam Jamaludin, 50; Rohani Ahmad, 40; and Muhamad Hafizi Hashim, 30.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.