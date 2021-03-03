Julau MP Larry Sng sees little hope for the “disunited” Pakatan Harapan to win in the next general election, prompting him to desert PKR.

“Do you think Harapan has a chance to reclaim power even if I continue to stay in PKR? There is no way for Harapan to reclaim Putrajaya even there are 10 MPs joining them,” he said in an interview with Sin Chew Daily’s Pocketimes yesterday.

The problem, he said, lies within the disunited opposition as there were differences among Parti Pejuang Tanah Air’s Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Harapan’s Anwar Ibrahim, and Warisan’s Shafie Apdal.

It is unlikely for them to cooperate among themselves and support either one of them as their leader, he said.

Sng, who contested the Julau seat as an independent and joined PKR immediately after Harapan won in the 2018 general election, said back then he pledged to join the ruling coalition.

He deserted PKR together with Tebrau MP Steven Choong on Feb 28. The duo cited the need to serve their constituencies in justifying their decision to defect.

Sng said he ignored various offers for him to switch camps in the past until he found himself unable to deliver his promises to develop his constituency.

“My position is simple, I can’t keep my promise. This is why I must leave, there is no good time to leave the party,” he said.

While many expressed unhappiness over his defection, he claimed that the people in Julau were delighted by his decision.

Sng reiterated his support for an anti-hopping law to prevent defection that would prevent lawmakers from switching parties.

“I understand their views, especially on the subject of party hopping,” he said.

Meanwhile, Choong denied an allegation that he received RM20 million but claimed he was guaranteed allocations for his constituency.

He said he is willing to work without a salary if he is given a platform by the prime minister to serve the people in Tebrau.

He also hit back at attempts to discredit him by linking him to tax evasion.

“I am a professional auditor myself. How could I continue my practice if I am caught in tax evasion?” he was quoted by China Press as saying.

He argued that he didn’t defect from PKR but the party sacked him.

Elaborating further, Choong said he decided to approach International Trade and Industry Minister Azmin Ali after the situation in his constituency had not improved and the business community complained foreign investments were not coming due to bureaucratic issues in government agencies.

He said Azmin proposed that he join the government and act as a “middleperson”.

“However, I told him that I didn’t want any ministerial or glamorous positions, and yet not have any work to do. I’m a worker, I need to do something,” he was quoted by The Vibes as saying.

Despite losing two MPs, PKR president Anwar insisted that Muhyiddin still failed to command majority support in the Dewan Rakyat.

Last December, Perikatan Nasional (PN) passed Budget 2021 with 111 votes – a simple majority of the 220 MPs currently in the Dewan Rakyat.

However, it is unclear if other Umno lawmakers – especially those aligned to party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi who has been critical of PN – would still back the loose coalition if Parliament reconvenes. – MKINI

Anwar insists Perikatan still ‘minority’ govt after two MPs quit PKR to back Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR— The Bersatu-led Perikatan Nasional (PN) government is still a minority despite the declaration of support from two MPs who recently quit PKR, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim asserted.The PKR president insisted that the loss of its two MPs does not affect the number the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition has to form the next government, several news outlets reported today. “With the two that jumped, they are still in the minority. I want to emphasise this, so there is no misunderstanding. They are still the minority, with far fewer numbers than us,” he was quoted by Malay daily Utusan Malaysia telling reporters in Port Dickson last night. Reports that both Julau MP Larry Sng and Tebrau MP Steven Choong had resigned from PKR emerged last weekend. They both declared themselves independent MPs but reportedly signed statutory declarations in support of Muhyiddin who heads Bersatu. Pictures of this show of support also spread over the internet. Anwar, the Opposition leader, had claimed last September to have a “convincing majority” to form government, but has so far refrained from disclosing the number or identities of those who have purportedly switched their allegiance to him. Malaysia is currently under a state of Emergency and Parliament has also been suspended, effectively preventing a vote of confidence or lack of in Muhyiddin, from being tabled. MKINI / MALAY MAIL

.