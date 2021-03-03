CALLS GROW TO LIFT INTERSTATE TRAVEL BAN WITH STRICT LOCKDOWN DUE TO END IN KEY STATES: FROM MCO TO CMCO TO RMCO, BUT WHAT ‘BIG BANG’ RECOVERY CAN THERE – SO LONG AS ‘MANIPULATIVE’ MUHYIDDIN REGIME STAYS IN POWER

KUALA LUMPUR: The lifting of Movement Control Order 2.0 (MCO 2.0) in Selangor, Penang, Johor and Kuala Lumpur from this Friday has provided some relief to business operators.
They are hopeful that it is a step forward towards the country’s economic recovery.
The Malaysian Association of Hotels said industry players from the sector were looking forward to better days following the government’s move to replace the MCO with Conditional MCO (CMCO) at the three key states and a federal territory.
Its secretary-general, Christina Toh, said the association was hopeful that the government will lift the ban on interstate travel, which is much needed to fuel the survival of the industry.
“The announcement is a good sign for now and perhaps by March 18, the situation may improve further, in which case we hope the Health Ministry will consider allowing interstate travel again soon,” she said in a statement.
In contrast to her view, the Malaysia Budget Hotel and Business Association (MyBHA) feels that the MCO status-quo change would not provide the much-needed impact for the hotel sector.
MyBHA deputy president Dr Sri Ganesh Michiel alleged that the government was ignorant to the plea from the players in the sector.
“It is too early to say how changing from MCO to CMCO in these four states would help bolster the hotel sector, especially budget hotel operators.
“This announcement is not a good sign for budget hoteliers, as it does not seem to aid them urgently as needed.
“People want to go on vacation, somewhere far from home, to clear their mind and feel refreshed when they come home.
“Since only interdistrict travel is allowed, there is a high chance that people would do day-trips for a quick ‘getaway’ and go home, instead of staying at hotels nearby,” he said.
Sri Ganesh called for the government to lift the interstate travel ban and instead introduce a strict standard operating procedure (SOP) for people who wish to travel under CMCO.
“I believe this would have a greater impact on the hotel industry, as well as the tourism industry. They should allow interstate travel, with clear and strict SOP for people to obey.
“For example, lift the interstate travel ban between Melaka and Negri Sembilan and allow the people who live in these two states to travel with a strict SOP.
“It will become more difficult for the industry players to sustain their businesses, as well as recover their losses, if the government does not save the hotel industry,” he said.
A similar sentiment was shared by the Federation of Malaysian Consumers Associations.
Its president, Datuk Dr Marimuthu Nadason, said the economic sector could not operate seamlessly if the restriction on travel between states was still in place. The government, he said, should start focusing on alleviating economic hardships since the Covid-19 vaccine had arrived in the country in stages.
“The government should immediately lift movement restrictions because they cannot expect the economic sector to operate if they restrict travel.
“It is important to safeguard businesses because they support our workforce and ensure that they can put food on their table.
“Free movement is fundamental for the manufacturing industry, the food supply chain, and many other economic sectors to function seamlessly,” he said.
SME Association of Malaysia president Datuk Michael Kang said a ban on interstate travel needed to be lifted for the country’s economy to fully recover.
“Perhaps the government should allow interstate travel with conditions for people who are required to travel between states to attend business events and for other economic activities.
“This will create a balance between preventing the spread of Covid-19 and helping the economic sector to recover from the challenges brought about by the pandemic,” he said. NST
CMCO vs RMCO: What’s the difference?
He added that they will join Kedah, Kelantan, Negri Sembilan, Perak and Sarawak as those under the CMCO.
The rest of the country will be placed under the recovery MCO (RMCO).
However, inter-district travel will be allowed from March 5 in all states except Sabah, regardless of which order is in effect. Inter-state travel remains barred nationwide.
Malay Mail has provided a summary based on available information so that you can better understand how to go about your affairs.
Creative industry
All events, shows or live performances in the creative industry including music, acting, comedy shows, performing arts, cultural events and live streaming events in halls, auditoriums, art galleries, convention centres, stadiums and studios are allowed — but must be held without a live audience.
Crew members — including the management team and artists — are only allowed to operate at 70 per cent capacity for areas in the CMCO, while those in the RMCO areas can operate at full capacity.
Ismail added that busking is also now allowed in cafes, food courts and malls.
Tourism and cultural industry
Ismail said that zoos, farms, aquariums, edutainment centres, recreational and nature parks, as well as museums, art galleries and cultural performance halls will be allowed to operate.
He added that spas and wellness centres, including those that offer manicures and pedicures, are also allowed to operate, but only between 6am and midnight.
“Other tourism and cultural activities are subject to the existing Tourism and Cultural Sector SOPs, which are already in force,” he said.
Social activities
Ismail said that all informal and formal social activities such as weddings and engagements, anniversaries, birthday parties, family retreats and reunions are allowed under both the CMCO and RMCO.
He said that for those in the CMCO areas, the guest limit is only at 50 per cent of the capacity of the area of the event, while those in RMCO areas can accommodate guests depending on size of their premises.
In both situations, strict adherence to social distancing remains compulsory.
Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE)
Seminars, workshops, training courses and exercises, meetings and trade exhibitions are allowed in both CMCO and RMCO localities.
For those in CMCO areas, attendance is up to 50 per cent of capacity while those in RMCO areas are allowed to host as many as their floor space permits so long as physical distancing can be maintained.
Social distancing is required regardless of which order is in effect.
Sporting industry
Putrajaya has also allowed a number of individual and team sports, as well as recreational activities for the purposes of health, fitness, training for matches and tournaments and local competitions to operate without a live audience.
Ismail added that local and international tournaments and competitions are also subject to the Ministry of Youth and Sport’s approval.
MALAY MAIL
.