BOMBSHELL – KU LI DEMANDS EMERGENCY UMNO SUPREME COUNCIL MEETING: CUT TIES WITH MUHYIDDIN NOW! DON’T WAIT FOR AGM, PUSH FOR A NO-CONFIDENCE VOTE IMMEDIATELY

PETALING JAYA: Umno veteran Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah has urged the Umno Supreme Council to call for an emergency meeting and cut ties with PPBM, ahead of the party’s annual general assembly.

The party had been scheduled to discuss severing ties with PPBM in January but the AGM was postponed following a spike in Covid-19 cases and the declaration of emergency.

Prior to that, 147 of the 191 Umno divisions had called for the party to withdraw its cooperation with PPBM. The Umno Supreme Council then said the party would make its decision at the AGM.

In a statement today, Ku Li said the Supreme Council members are compelled to follow the wishes of the 147 divisions.

“They have to vote to reject Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s leadership as the prime minister and head of the Perikatan Nasional government.”

He said the Umno Supreme Council must ask all Barisan Nasional MPs to also reject Muhyiddin’s leadership before Parliament convenes.

A decision at the AGM to withdraw support for PPBM will almost certainly lead to the collapse of the PN government. – FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

MALAY MAIL FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / MALAY MAIL

